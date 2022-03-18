North Sea windfall tax ‘absolutely the wrong thing to do’ says Scottish Secretary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Secretary has said an oil and gas windfall tax would be “absolutely the wrong thing to do” ahead of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement next week.

Alister Jack’s comments come as Rishi Sunak faces pressure to impose a levy on the North Sea’s recent profits boom, and as Boris Johnson visits Aberdeen today for the Scottish Conservative Party Conference.

Calls have strengthened for a tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas giants as they enjoy a boost to commodity prices, in large part due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Meanwhile household bills are surging, with average costs for pre-payment customers set to increase by £700 from April 1, with a second hike due in October, placing pressure on Rishi Sunak to take such measures next week.

