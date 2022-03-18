North Sea windfall tax ‘absolutely the wrong thing to do’ says Scottish Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North Sea windfall tax ‘absolutely the wrong thing to do’ says Scottish Secretary

By Allister Thomas
March 18, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:17 pm
Alister Jack spoke to EV at the Net Zero Technology Centre in Aberdeen
Alister Jack spoke to EV at the Net Zero Technology Centre in Aberdeen

The Scottish Secretary has said an oil and gas windfall tax would be “absolutely the wrong thing to do” ahead of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement next week.

Alister Jack’s comments come as Rishi Sunak faces pressure to impose a levy on the North Sea’s recent profits boom, and as Boris Johnson visits Aberdeen today for the Scottish Conservative Party Conference.

Calls have strengthened for a tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas giants as they enjoy a boost to commodity prices, in large part due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Meanwhile household bills are surging, with average costs for pre-payment customers set to increase by £700 from April 1, with a second hike due in October, placing pressure on Rishi Sunak to take such measures next week.

Read the full article on Energy Voice here.

