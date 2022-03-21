Care worker to swim 22 miles to raise funds for Aberdeen charity Archway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Care worker to swim 22 miles to raise funds for Aberdeen charity Archway

By Vanessa Walker
March 21, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 6:13 pm
Ashleigh Gordon, pictured back right, with some residents of Archway.
A Torry woman will be taking the plunge for a 22-mile swimming challenge to raise funds for Aberdeen-based charity Archway.

Ashleigh Gordon, 25, has worked at the cause for four years within a small team caring for 12 adults with learning disabilities.

The charity event will be held at Tullos swimming pool beginning on March 22.

She said: “We rely on fundraising to fund outings, activities, special equipment and so we can develop new services and support more people and I wanted to do something to help.”

“The job can be very challenging, especially recently because of the pandemic, but very rewarding too, and our residents make it all worthwhile.”

Grateful for any contributions to help the charity

The care worker is dedicated to raising funds for the charity which will go towards more services and facilities for the foundation.

Miss Gordon found the idea for the swimathon from Facebook, taking inspiration from similar charity events.

The novice swimmer has said she has never completed something “quite as extreme as this.”

The money raised by the 12-week event will help the 200 children and adults with learning disabilities and their families who are cared for by Archway.

Archway is a parent-led charity that was founded in 1986 by a group of families of children with learning disabilities in search of respite.

Now caring for families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, they provide a range of community-based services including residential respite breaks, holiday respite breaks, emergency respite and day activities.

Miss Gordon is hoping to raise anything over £100 but has said that she will be happy with any contributions to help the charity.

She will complete her swimming challenge on June 22.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Ashleigh’s fundraiser can do so online via the Just Giving page.

