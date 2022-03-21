Care worker to swim 22 miles to raise funds for Aberdeen charity Archway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Torry woman will be taking the plunge for a 22-mile swimming challenge to raise funds for Aberdeen-based charity Archway.

Ashleigh Gordon, 25, has worked at the cause for four years within a small team caring for 12 adults with learning disabilities.

The charity event will be held at Tullos swimming pool beginning on March 22.

She said: “We rely on fundraising to fund outings, activities, special equipment and so we can develop new services and support more people and I wanted to do something to help.”

“The job can be very challenging, especially recently because of the pandemic, but very rewarding too, and our residents make it all worthwhile.”

Grateful for any contributions to help the charity

The care worker is dedicated to raising funds for the charity which will go towards more services and facilities for the foundation.

Miss Gordon found the idea for the swimathon from Facebook, taking inspiration from similar charity events.

The novice swimmer has said she has never completed something “quite as extreme as this.”

The money raised by the 12-week event will help the 200 children and adults with learning disabilities and their families who are cared for by Archway.

Archway is a parent-led charity that was founded in 1986 by a group of families of children with learning disabilities in search of respite.

Now caring for families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, they provide a range of community-based services including residential respite breaks, holiday respite breaks, emergency respite and day activities.

Miss Gordon is hoping to raise anything over £100 but has said that she will be happy with any contributions to help the charity.

She will complete her swimming challenge on June 22.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Ashleigh’s fundraiser can do so online via the Just Giving page.