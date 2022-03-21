Aberdeen teenager charged after drugs worth more than £1,000 seized by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen teenager charged after drugs worth more than £1,000 seized by police

By Denny Andonova
March 21, 2022, 9:08 pm
Police carried out a drugs operation after obtaining a search warrant.
A teenage boy has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £1,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.

Police carried out an intelligence-led raid in the Summerfield Terrace area after obtaining a search warrant.

Officers confirmed a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection to the find and a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

PC Josh Mowatt said: “As part of our ongoing work to keep the city centre a safe place to live, work and visit, our unit will act on intelligence provided and arrest any individuals who seek to benefit from being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“This is totally unacceptable and ruins the lives of others and we urge the public to continue provided information.”

