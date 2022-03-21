Aberdeen teenager charged after drugs worth more than £1,000 seized by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage boy has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £1,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.

Police carried out an intelligence-led raid in the Summerfield Terrace area after obtaining a search warrant.

Officers confirmed a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection to the find and a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

PC Josh Mowatt said: “As part of our ongoing work to keep the city centre a safe place to live, work and visit, our unit will act on intelligence provided and arrest any individuals who seek to benefit from being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“This is totally unacceptable and ruins the lives of others and we urge the public to continue provided information.”