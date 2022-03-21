Lewis Ferguson: Building momentum key for Scotland ahead of World Cup play-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Ferguson wants two wins from Scotland’s international friendlies to build momentum on the road to the Qatar World Cup finals.

The Aberdeen midfielder is with the Scotland squad for this week’s friendly against Poland.

Steve Clarke’s side will also face the losing team of the World Cup play-off semi-final between Wales and Austria next week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to Scotland’s scheduled semi-final play-off against Ukraine, which was due to take place on Thursday at Hampden, being rescheduled until June.

But the Dons midfielder insists the need to go into the rescheduled match with confidence will fuel the motivation to produce two wins within the national team.

Ferguson said: “We have massive games coming up in the summer.

“I am sure the manager and the staff will use this camp to keep that consistency and for us to keep playing well.

“We will try to win both games and keep that momentum going, going into the summer.

“It is absolutely massive as we try to get ourselves into a World Cup. It would be huge. We are looking forward to it.

“We want to keep that momentum going so we can take it into the summer and then we can see where that takes us.”

Players backing efforts to support Ukraine

Donations from each ticket will go towards the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) humanitarian response in Ukraine.

Ferguson is fully supportive of the gesture and said: “It is brilliant. What is going on just now is not ideal but it is a good way to show our support.

“Hopefully, the fans can turn out in their numbers and show their support to Ukraine.

“It would be brilliant to raise a lot of money and to help them out in their current situation.”

Ferguson has been a regular member of national team squads in the last 12 months and while his game time has been limited to two appearances he is honoured to be included.

He said: “It is always a pleasure and an honour to be called up to your national side. I say it every time I speak to you, it is everybody’s dream.

“It’s brilliant for me because it is littered with English Premier League players and players who are playing at the top level.

“I couldn’t be any prouder to be part of that squad.”

Scotland inclusion is helping Ferguson improve at club level

Scotland boss Clarke has developed a reputation for consistency of squad and team selection and Ferguson believes his policy has been key in Scotland’s progress in recent years and his own development.

The midfielder, who has 14 goals for Aberdeen this season, said: “He obviously likes consistency. It is the same squad.

“I did well in the first couple of camps and I really enjoyed it, training and playing next to these guys and also getting to watch the games.

“It has been great to be involved and hopefully that will continue.

“I will keep pushing to get into that squad.

“It is great spending a week or 10 days with guys who are playing at a level where I want to play at.

“Just spending time with these guys, training with them and seeing how they prepare for training, games and the way they work can only benefit me.

“If I can pick wee things from every player who is playing at that top level then it can only benefit me and I can take things into my own game.”