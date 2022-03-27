Jim Gifford: Aberdeenshire councillor on turning his back on Tories after 30 years as he prepares for independent campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jim Gifford: Aberdeenshire councillor on turning his back on Tories after 30 years as he prepares for independent campaign

By Ben Hendry
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 27, 2022, 3:30 pm
Jim Gifford opens up about leaving the Conservatives. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team
Jim Gifford opens up about leaving the Conservatives. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team

Jim Gifford devoted decades of his life to the Conservatives, and has waged several election campaigns sporting a blue rosette.

He became something of a Tory mainstay in Aberdeenshire after securing his seat on the local authority in 2007.

While helming the local group, he would eventually rise to become leader of the council.

But following years of growing disillusionment, he tore up his Conservative membership in 2020.

Jim at the local elections in the AECC in 2003. DCT Media.

Jim Gifford opens up on recent changes

He is now preparing to run for election as an independent candidate for the first time…

He’s “under no illusions”, admitting there’s a “big risk” he won’t be able to count on the same support as before.

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal, he reveals how Brexit splintered the local Conservative group – leading to increasingly bitter personality clashes.

But as he faces the prospect of a council election campaign on his own, does Jim have any regrets about quitting the Conservatives?

Far from it.

He tells us that goings-on at Westminster since 2020 have convinced him he made the right decision.

Jim Gifford campaigning in Balmedie in 2012. In the picture he talks to local woman, Mandy Ballingall and her son Jamie. Picture by Jim Irvine.

How Jim Gifford caught politics bug

The Glasgow-born councillor moved to the north-east in the early 1990s to work in the offshore industry, and later ran his own sign manufacturing business from Dyce.

He told how helping to campaign in the Central Belt blossomed into standing for elected office in his own right.

Jim said: “I got involved in the Conservatives in the 1980s.

“That was when we lived in Glasgow and my wife worked as an apprentice accountant for Michael Hirst [former Tory MP and president of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Association].

“We moved a couple of times and I got to enjoy helping to campaign up here in 1992.

“I’ve ended up standing in every election bar the European one, I’ve stood for Westminster, Holyrood and locally.”

So what changed?

Rifts emerged in the local group over members’ differing opinions on Brexit (which Jim describes as “a horrendous decision”).

The tensions reached boiling point when the Tory and Liberal Democrat-led administration had was asked to put forward either its support of, or objection to, leaving the European Union during a meeting.

Jim as Aberdeenshire Council leader with deputy Pater Argyle at the Woodhill House HQ. Picture by Kami Thomson 16-03-2020

Jim said: “We took a view as an administration that we should oppose the Brexit decision.

“There was such an exchange of views in the Conservative group, we tried not to knock lumps out of each other…”

Jim is careful not to offend any former colleagues but alludes to “some people” in the north-east branch “not representing the party I joined”.

He adds: “It was more to do with certain personalities, to be honest…”

When he left, Fraserburgh councillor Andy Kille took over as leader of the group and authority.

Tory source downplays spats

A Conservative source told us: “We all had some big differences of opinion over the years – we get to have our own voices unlike some parties.

“Local members wanted a new group and council leader who would be better suited to modern council. It was all done amicably and he quit the party later on.”

Karen Adam, Jim Gifford and Andrew Hassan as the Mid-Formartine results are announced in 2017.

‘Absolutely shameless’

But the Whitecairns resident insists that, had he not handed in his membership in 2020, the recent “party-gate” scandal would have caused him to.

He said: “This nonsense at Westminster was the most unbelievable state of affairs.

“I’ve never been as angry as I have been on the back of those revelations.

“We didn’t see our daughters for nine months when these guys we’re behaving like that… It’s absolutely shameless.

“So no, I’ve not regretted it for a moment.”

The local politician with a cow at The Forest Farm Organic Dairy in October 2020.

Jim Gifford: ‘I swithered about joining another party…’

Jim shares a desire to see local politicians set aside their party beliefs when it comes to making council decisions.

But belonging to the Tories has helped him out in the past three council votes, being able to count on the automatic backing of many Conservative voters.

That means he may now be in for the toughest election campaign of his career.

“It’s a huge risk and we have seen examples where people have resigned from a party and not got in as an independent”, he said.

“I swithered about joining another party, but I’m enjoying being an independent. I’m done with party politics.

“It’s going to be a challenge though.”

If this is the end of his political career, it seems Jim is at peace with going out on his own terms.

On Monday… Jim tells us why he is setting his sights on a different constituency in the May election. 

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Laing insists Union Street plans ‘not dead’ as she opens up on last-minute decision to quit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]