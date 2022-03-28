Jim Gifford: ‘I’m taking on new election battleground so I can fight Beauty Hill quarry plans’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford is seeking election in a new ward so that he can fight controversial plans for a huge quarry at Newmachar.

The Mid-Formartine member will leave behind his constituency of 15 years as he seeks election in neighbouring East Garioch in May.

The change is so that he can take up arms against proposals to create a quarry the “size of 12 football pitches” practically on his doorstep at Whitecairns.

The controversial plans for Beauty Hill are likely to be decided by Formartine councillors.

And Jim says by swapping seats he can campaign against the scheme.

‘There’s such huge opposition to it’

He said: “I have a direct conflict of interest with Beauty Hill, I own part of it so it’s a unique one for me.

“If you have a conflict of interest, you can’t take part in decision-making, and we are the closest affected property.

“By changing wards, I would be fully able to campaign against a planning application for the first time.

“There is such huge opposition to it.

“Only Trump’s golf course at Balmedie has got more objections than this in recent times.”

Jim Gifford isn’t the only neighbour upset about Beauty Hill plans…

The plans for Beauty Hill were lodged in 2019, attracting hundreds of objections within months.

Under the scheme, the site at Rainnieshill would be dug up to provide up to 60,000 tonnes of “high-quality” hard rock over 13 years.

Locals say the tranquil spot is an “integral part” of their daily lives.

They fear the noise of digging will shatter their peaceful existence, have disastrous implications for wildlife and create traffic problems.

But applicants JKR Contractors Ltd insists it has been looking at ways to alleviate some of the concerns raised by locals.

How Jim Gifford aims to navigate rules to battle Beauty Hill scheme

Jim says his home at Whitecairns would be about 160 yards from the fence surrounding the mammoth site.

But he thinks he would get off lightly compared to some.

He added: “All of Kingseat and Newmachar would bear the brunt of it.

“I wouldn’t be able to see the quarry over the hill, but they will see the scar on the landscape – and deal with all the heavy traffic coming and going.”

“My plan is to put in a request to speak as a resident when the application comes before the Formartine area committee for a decision.

“I don’t think I would be blocked from doing that.

“But, if I was still a Mid-Formartine councillor, I would have to leave the room when it’s discussed.

“That’s the main reason I’ve jumped over the fence.”

It comes after Jim told us about his decision to leave the Tories following years as a Conservative councillor.

Jim Gifford is standing for election in East Garioch. Other candidates known before the close of nominations are:

Glen Reid, SNP

Drew Cullinane, independent

You can read the Press and Journal’s investigation into the Beauty Hill plans here: