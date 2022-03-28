Jim Gifford: ‘I’m taking on new election battleground so I can fight Beauty Hill quarry plans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jim Gifford: ‘I’m taking on new election battleground so I can fight Beauty Hill quarry plans’

By Ben Hendry
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 7:44 pm
Jim Gifford is determined to fight plans for a quarry at Beauty Hill. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Jim Gifford is determined to fight plans for a quarry at Beauty Hill. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Former Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford is seeking election in a new ward so that he can fight controversial plans for a huge quarry at Newmachar.

The Mid-Formartine member will leave behind his constituency of 15 years as he seeks election in neighbouring East Garioch in May.

The change is so that he can take up arms against proposals to create a quarry the “size of 12 football pitches” practically on his doorstep at Whitecairns.

The controversial plans for Beauty Hill are likely to be decided by Formartine councillors.

And Jim says by swapping seats he can campaign against the scheme.

Jim Gifford, at his home in Whitecairns, looking out at the Beauty Hill site. Picture by Paul Glendell

‘There’s such huge opposition to it’

He said: “I have a direct conflict of interest with Beauty Hill, I own part of it so it’s a unique one for me.

“If you have a conflict of interest, you can’t take part in decision-making, and we are the closest affected property.

“By changing wards, I would be fully able to campaign against a planning application for the first time.

“There is such huge opposition to it.

“Only Trump’s golf course at Balmedie has got more objections than this in recent times.”

Jim Gifford isn’t the only neighbour upset about Beauty Hill plans…

The plans for Beauty Hill were lodged in 2019, attracting hundreds of objections within months.

Under the scheme, the site at Rainnieshill would be dug up to provide up to 60,000 tonnes of “high-quality” hard rock over 13 years.

The land in question, outside Newmachar.

Locals say the tranquil spot is an “integral part” of their daily lives.

They fear the noise of digging will shatter their peaceful existence, have disastrous implications for wildlife and create traffic problems.

But applicants JKR Contractors Ltd insists it has been looking at ways to alleviate some of the concerns raised by locals.

How Jim Gifford aims to navigate rules to battle Beauty Hill scheme

Jim says his home at Whitecairns would be about 160 yards from the fence surrounding the mammoth site.

But he thinks he would get off lightly compared to some.

He added: “All of Kingseat and Newmachar would bear the brunt of it.

“I wouldn’t be able to see the quarry over the hill, but they will see the scar on the landscape – and deal with all the heavy traffic coming and going.”

Jim Gifford with Beauty Hill in the background. Picture by Paul Glendell.

“My plan is to put in a request to speak as a resident when the application comes before the Formartine area committee for a decision.

“I don’t think I would be blocked from doing that.

“But, if I was still a Mid-Formartine councillor, I would have to leave the room when it’s discussed.

“That’s the main reason I’ve jumped over the fence.”

It comes after Jim told us about his decision to leave the Tories following years as a Conservative councillor.

Jim Gifford is standing for election in East Garioch. Other candidates known before the close of nominations are:

  • Glen Reid, SNP
  • Drew Cullinane, independent

You can read the Press and Journal’s investigation into the Beauty Hill plans here:

Battle for Beauty Hill: The controversial quarry plans that have rocked a quiet Aberdeenshire community

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]