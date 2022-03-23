Ellon bypass 50mph limit to become permanent – but calls to reduce it further in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ellon bypass 50mph limit to become permanent – but calls to reduce it further in future

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 23, 2022, 12:35 pm
The A948 Ellon bypass could be made a 50mph limit permanently. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Councillors have backed plans to permanently lower the speed limit on an Ellon danger road.

As well as enforcing a 50mph limit on the town’s bypass, some members raised the prospect of further reductions in the future.

The stretch has been a concern for years, with residents growing more and more worried about accidents and speeding.

As a result of their concerns, the limit was reduced to 50mph on a temporary basis in April 2020.

Ellon bypass 50mph limit to become permanent

The council will now start work on making 50mph the new limit on the stretch of the A948 route to Auchnagatt.

And members of the Formartine Area Committee learned yesterday that it could come down again in the future.

It is expected that, when a new cemetery opens along the stretch, there could be cause to review the restrictions.

‘Hearses won’t be going at 50mph’

Ellon councillor Gillian Owen said: “We need to have a look at that perhaps again once the cemetery is about to be opened.

“I can’t see hearses going 50mph anyway and, at the same time, I think we could be actually creating another issue.”

However, she was told that the 50mph would not be changed “unless there was a number of accidents which indicated there was an issue”.

50mph limit on Ellon bypass ‘hugely beneficial’

Councillor Louise McAllister also supported the permanent change.

She said: “I use the bypass all the time and I would say that the traffic speed seems to be calmer [since the limit was lowered].

“Even if people don’t exactly stick to the 50mph, they’re certainly not exceeding 60mph.

“I think it is hugely beneficial and I think absolutely we should keep it in place.”

What happens next?

A consultation process will now be carried out and should no objections be received the 50mph limit will become permanent.

In May 2019 a woman was seriously injured after a crash at the junction with Knockothie Crescent.

Just two months later north-east teacher and mum-of-two Yvonne Lumsden died after her family’s car collided with a trailer.

Another seven crashes were recorded on the road between 2017 and 2021, four of which were caused by drivers either driving too fast for road conditions or speeding.

Ellon town centre turnaround predicted as plans for new council offices approved

