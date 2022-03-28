SNP pledges to get Cove on track with new railway station if they win in council election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

SNP pledges to get Cove on track with new railway station if they win in council election

By Kieran Beattie
March 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:29 am
A new railway station could be coming to Cove in the future.
A new railway station could be coming to Cove in the future.

The SNP in Aberdeen said they will work to open a new train station in Cove if they gain power in Aberdeen City after May’s council elections.

A railway station first opened in the community of Cove in the south of Aberdeen on April 1, 1850.

It was renamed Cove Bay station in 1912, but was eventually closed to passengers in 1956, and finally to goods in 1963.

Nowadays, Cove residents wishing to travel anywhere by rail must first make their way to Portlethen or Aberdeen’s railway stations by other means.

The Aberdeen SNP group say if they get enough votes in May, they will make opening new stations in Aberdeen, including Cove, “a priority under their leadership of the council”.

‘A train station in Cove just makes sense’

The SNP’s Miranda Radley, councillor for Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, said new railway stations in Aberdeen will not only make travel more convenient for residents, but lower their carbon footprint.

SNP councillor Miranda Radley welcomed the reassurance on the potential Cove railway stop.
SNP councillor Miranda Radley.

She said: “In the Cove area I represent, I often hear from people who want to see better public transport links with our city centre and across the north-east.

“They see train services going past that stop in all of the places they want to go, but without the train stopping nearby, it’s not of any use to them.

“A train station in Cove just makes sense.

“And I have no doubt it would be very well-used by the local community.

“That’s why an SNP administration will help bring forward the delivery of a station in Cove.”

Ms Radley said her party would also seek to “look at options for stations elsewhere in our city”, and work alongside the regional transport body Nestrans, as well as Scotrail, to “ensure those are are built where they would have the biggest impacts”.

What does the public think?

A train leaves Aberdeen, pictured near Cove in 2005.

Nestrans recently published the results of a consultation on transport links between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

Of those who took part, 38% said they lived in Cove, 27% in Newtonhill, 10% in Laurencekirk, and the rest stay elsewhere in the north-east.

Respondents were asked what could be done to encourage them to take the train more for their journeys.

In total, 52% said cheaper tickets would help, and 47% said a new railway station in Cove would encourage them to get on board.

When asked how satisfied they were with the location of their nearest station,  60% said they were either dissatisfied (28%) or very dissatisfied (32%).

About two thirds of respondents gave reasons for not taking journeys by train currently, and 23% of those comments highlighted the lack of a train station in Cove.

See also:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]