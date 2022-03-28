‘Small businesses need you’: Award-winning Aberdeen beauty salon makes ‘painful decision’ to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Small businesses need you’: Award-winning Aberdeen beauty salon makes ‘painful decision’ to close

By Vanessa Walker
March 28, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 6:55 pm
A Nail Co sign in Aberdeen
The popular nail and beauty salon will close its doors in April.

An award-winning beauty salon in Aberdeen has been left with no choice but to close its doors following financial difficulties as an effect of the pandemic.

Nail Co Nail Bar, situated on Union Street, announced its closure with “huge sadness” in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

The company, which has stores in both Aberdeen and Glasgow, has said financial issues as a result of the pandemic are amongst the main reasons for its closure.

The owner of Nail Co Nail Bar, Jayd Linney, said: “Our business has been a victim of it’s own success.

“Essentially tax killed us, VAT bills are disproportionate for the business that we have, coupled with Covid recovery loans.”

“During Covid, hospitality got a reduced rate of VAT of 5% and our business is classed as a retail business so we were still paying 20% VAT.

“Weddings and events were cancelled, leaving us with less business, but we were still having to pay the same amount as before.”

‘Other small businesses need you’

Nail Co has won awards for their services and featured in Vogue Magazine.

The Instagram announcement added: “In order to have carried on we’d have needed to increase our prices by a minimum of 25% and/or get rid of all our management team, reception team and social media teams.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all businesses, particularly small local ones like us and we just couldn’t go any longer without having to vastly change/ compromise the brand you know and the standards you (rightly) have come to expect.

“We urge you to go out there and get behind the other businesses you love in any way you can. Trust us, they need you.”

The company have said they will keep clients up to date as to where their beauty technicians will be re-locating to.

‘Thank you for the last five years’

Nail Co Nail Bar began as just a nail salon five years ago in Glasgow, and in 2018 they moved up north to open their biggest salon in the Granite City.

Over the years, the business has won awards and even been featured in Vogue Magazine.

Beginning to offer more services such as eyebrow, lash and waxing treatments, they eventually opened up a training academy, providing nail and beauty training.

The salon was unable to open for four months during the first lockdown, and was forced to remain closed for a further four months during the second lockdown.

