Aberdeen City Council admits mistake surrounding closure of Torry car park

Aberdeen City Council has admitted they failed to consult Torry residents when closing off a car park.

The car park at Balnagask Circle was cordoned off last Tuesday for construction work on the new district heating network.

Residents say there is now limited access through the car park but that it is still mostly cordoned off.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, neighbouring residents were not consulted about the temporary use of the car park by the contractor for storing equipment and we apologised for the error.

“We will examine our internal processes to ensure this does not happen again.”