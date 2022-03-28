Second phase of resurfacing works gets under way on A82 near Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Second phase of resurfacing works gets under way on A82 near Glencoe

By Lauren Robertson
March 28, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 6:40 pm
Post Thumbnail

A section of the A82 near Glencoe will be closed for four nights while teams complete resurfacing works.

This will be the second phase of works on a stretch of the Inverness to Fort William road at Loch Achtriochtan.

The road will be fully closed between 8pm and 5am starting on Monday, March 28 and a 30mph speed limit will be in place during the day.

A diversion will be in place via the A82, A828 and A85, adding an additional 45 minutes onto journey times between Tyndrum and Ballachullish.

A convoy system will also guide traffic through the closed section of road at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am on each of the four nights.

Emergency service vehicles will be able to use the road at all times.

