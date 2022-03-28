Second phase of resurfacing works gets under way on A82 near Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A82 near Glencoe will be closed for four nights while teams complete resurfacing works.

This will be the second phase of works on a stretch of the Inverness to Fort William road at Loch Achtriochtan.

The road will be fully closed between 8pm and 5am starting on Monday, March 28 and a 30mph speed limit will be in place during the day.

A diversion will be in place via the A82, A828 and A85, adding an additional 45 minutes onto journey times between Tyndrum and Ballachullish.

A convoy system will also guide traffic through the closed section of road at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am on each of the four nights.

Emergency service vehicles will be able to use the road at all times.