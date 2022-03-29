Get your jig on: Peatbog Faeries set to play Banchory in May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Contemporary folk band, Peatbog Faeries, have been announced to play at Banchory’s music and arts centre, The Barn, this May.

Set to take place on May 5, the legendary Isle of Skye band will celebrate 25 years on their 2022 tour.

The Scottish trailblazers are well-known for their mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide.

Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from jigs and reels through Dance Music, Jazz, African, and more, they bring the a fresh-faced and breathless sound of Scotland to the new audiences around the world.

Having established in 1991, and their name inspired by an old Celtic lady who dried peat on the Isle of Lewis, they have recorded seven studio albums and won multiple awards.

The group have also been honoured with a space in the Scottish Traditional Hall of Fame.

Tickets are £18 and on sale now via www.thebarnarts.co.uk.