Get your jig on: Peatbog Faeries set to play Banchory in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Get your jig on: Peatbog Faeries set to play Banchory in May

By Vanessa Walker
March 29, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 1:59 pm
The Peatbog Faeries will play The Barn in Banchory this summer.
The Peatbog Faeries will play The Barn in Banchory this summer.

Contemporary folk band, Peatbog Faeries, have been announced to play at Banchory’s music and arts centre, The Barn, this May.

Set to take place on May 5, the legendary Isle of Skye band will celebrate 25 years on their 2022 tour.

The Scottish trailblazers are well-known for their mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide.

Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from jigs and reels through Dance Music, Jazz, African, and more, they bring the a fresh-faced and breathless sound of Scotland to the new audiences around the world.

Having established in 1991, and their name inspired by an old Celtic lady who dried peat on the Isle of Lewis, they have recorded seven studio albums and won multiple awards.

The group have also been honoured with a space in the Scottish Traditional Hall of Fame.

Tickets are £18 and on sale now via www.thebarnarts.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal