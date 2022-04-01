IN FULL: All 99 candidates standing in Aberdeen City Council election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: All 99 candidates standing in Aberdeen City Council election

By Alastair Gossip
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
There are 99 candidates standing for election to Aberdeen City Council this May. Picture by Chris Donnan/DCT Media.
The full list of candidates standing in the Aberdeen City Council election has been published, confirming widespread change across the chamber.

A third – 15 – of all serving councillors are not seeking re-election, meaning there will be plenty of new faces after polling day on May 5.

There are 99 people vying for your vote in Aberdeen’s 13 council wards, according to the official notice of the poll.

At the election count on May 6, 45 members of Aberdeen City Council will be named.

Aberdeen City Council candidates: A numbers game

The SNP is the only party to have fielded enough candidates to claim an outright majority of 23 in the Town House chamber.

The Conservatives have put forward 17, 15 are standing for Aberdeen Labour and both the Liberal Democrats and Scottish Greens have 13 candidates each.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Family Party is fielding five candidates, Alex Salmond’s Alba have four names in the running, the Scottish Libertarians are standing in two wards and the Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is running a single candidate in Northfield and Mastrick North.

There are also six independent candidates.

Looking for the Aberdeenshire list? See the candidates standing for the north-east’s other council here.

Ward 1: Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:

  • Gill Al-Samarai, SNP
  • Will Ball, Scottish Green Party
  • Barney Crockett, Aberdeen Labour
  • Peter Heald, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Neil MacGregor, SNP
  • Avril MacKenzie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Braiden Smith, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

Ward 2: Bridge of Don

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:

  • Nurual Hoque Ali, Aberdeen Labour
  • Alison Alphonse, SNP
  • Harald Rainer Bartl, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
  • Sarah Cross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Mevrick Ferdandes, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Sylvia Hardie, Scottish Green Party
  • Jessica Mennie, SNP
  • Matthew Watt, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 3: Kingswells, Sheddocksley, Summerhill

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

  • Kate Blake, Aberdeen Labour
  • David Cameron, SNP
  • Steve Delaney, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • David McGrath, Scottish Green Party
  • Sam Ochola, SNP
  • Dawn Smith, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
  • John Wheeler, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 4: Northfield and Mastrick North

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from nine candidates:

  • Nestor Carlsen-Devereux, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Donna Clark, SNP
  • Sam Forman, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Gordon Graham, Aberdeen Labour
  • Lucas Smith Grant, Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
  • Graeme Lawrence, Aberdeen Labour
  • David Maitland, Alba Party for independence
  • Louise McCafferty, Scottish Green Party
  •  Ciaran McRae, SNP

Ward 5: Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

  • Hazel Cameron, SNP
  • Neil Copland, SNP
  • Freddie John, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Peter Kennedy, Scottish Green Party
  • Jakub Tomasz Kurpanik, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
  • Sam Petchey, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Deena Tissera, Aberdeen Labour

Ward 6: Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from 10 candidates:

  • Vish Archer, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Eileen Delaney, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Graham Charles Elder, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
  • Ross Grant, Aberdeen Labour
  • Ashish Malik, Scottish Green Party
  • Alexander McLellan, SNP
  • Peter Nicol, independent
  • Robert Reid, Alba Party for independence
  • Shona Simpson, Aberdeen Labour
  • Kairin Van Sweeden, SNP

Ward 7: Midstocket and Rosemount

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from six candidates:

  • Jennifer Bonsell, Aberdeen Labour
  • Bill Cormie, SNP
  • Emma Farquhar, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Alex Jarvis, Scottish Green Party
  • William MacKenzie, SNP
  • William Sell, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 8: George Street and Harbour

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

  • Desmond Bouse, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Mac Ahmed Chaudry, independent
  • Dell Henrickson, SNP
  • Michael Hutchison, SNP
  • Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green Party
  • Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen Labour
  • Shane Painter, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 9: Lower Deeside

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

  • Marie Boulton, independent
  • Mohammed Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen Labour
  • Duncan Massey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Sue Mulkerrin, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Ewan Ritchie, SNP
  • Gillian Tebberen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Daniel Verhamme, Scottish Green Party

Ward 10: Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

  • John Cooke, SNP
  • Lars Frevert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Martin Greig, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Ken McLeod, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Mohamed Mosobbir, Aberdeen Labour
  • Becky Rafferty, Scottish Green Party
  • Jennifer Stewart

Ward 11: Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from five candidates:

  • Derek Davidson, SNP
  • Ryan Houghton, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Logan Machell, Aberdeen Labour
  • Harry Rafferty, Scottish Green Party
  • Ian Yuill, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 12: Torry and Ferryhill

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from 10 candidates:

  • Brian Allan, Alba Party for independence
  • Christian Allard, SNP
  • Paul Dawson, independent
  • Lee Fairfull, SNP
  • Esme Houston, Scottish Green Party
  • Oren Katz, Scottish Libertarian Party
  • Michael Kusznir, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Gregor McAbery, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Simon McLean, independent
  • Simon Watson, Aberdeen Labour

Ward 13: Kincorth, Nigg and Cove

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:

  • Charlie Abel, Alba Party for independence
  • Richard Brooks, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Moira Henderson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Heather Herbert, Scottish Green Party
  • Bryce Hope, Scottish Libertarian Party
  • Alex Nicoll, SNP
  • Miranda Radley, SNP
  • Lynn Thomson, Aberdeen Labour
