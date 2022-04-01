IN FULL: All 99 candidates standing in Aberdeen City Council election

The full list of candidates standing in the Aberdeen City Council election has been published, confirming widespread change across the chamber.
A third – 15 – of all serving councillors are not seeking re-election, meaning there will be plenty of new faces after polling day on May 5.
There are 99 people vying for your vote in Aberdeen’s 13 council wards, according to the official notice of the poll.
At the election count on May 6, 45 members of Aberdeen City Council will be named.
Aberdeen City Council candidates: A numbers game
The SNP is the only party to have fielded enough candidates to claim an outright majority of 23 in the Town House chamber.
The Conservatives have put forward 17, 15 are standing for Aberdeen Labour and both the Liberal Democrats and Scottish Greens have 13 candidates each.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Family Party is fielding five candidates, Alex Salmond’s Alba have four names in the running, the Scottish Libertarians are standing in two wards and the Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is running a single candidate in Northfield and Mastrick North.
There are also six independent candidates.
Looking for the Aberdeenshire list? See the candidates standing for the north-east’s other council here.
Ward 1: Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone
Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:
- Gill Al-Samarai, SNP
- Will Ball, Scottish Green Party
- Barney Crockett, Aberdeen Labour
- Peter Heald, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Neil MacGregor, SNP
- Avril MacKenzie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Braiden Smith, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
Ward 2: Bridge of Don
Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:
- Nurual Hoque Ali, Aberdeen Labour
- Alison Alphonse, SNP
- Harald Rainer Bartl, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
- Sarah Cross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Mevrick Ferdandes, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Sylvia Hardie, Scottish Green Party
- Jessica Mennie, SNP
- Matthew Watt, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 3: Kingswells, Sheddocksley, Summerhill
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:
- Kate Blake, Aberdeen Labour
- David Cameron, SNP
- Steve Delaney, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- David McGrath, Scottish Green Party
- Sam Ochola, SNP
- Dawn Smith, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
- John Wheeler, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 4: Northfield and Mastrick North
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from nine candidates:
- Nestor Carlsen-Devereux, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Donna Clark, SNP
- Sam Forman, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Gordon Graham, Aberdeen Labour
- Lucas Smith Grant, Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Graeme Lawrence, Aberdeen Labour
- David Maitland, Alba Party for independence
- Louise McCafferty, Scottish Green Party
- Ciaran McRae, SNP
Ward 5: Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:
- Hazel Cameron, SNP
- Neil Copland, SNP
- Freddie John, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Peter Kennedy, Scottish Green Party
- Jakub Tomasz Kurpanik, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
- Sam Petchey, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Deena Tissera, Aberdeen Labour
Ward 6: Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from 10 candidates:
- Vish Archer, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Eileen Delaney, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Graham Charles Elder, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life
- Ross Grant, Aberdeen Labour
- Ashish Malik, Scottish Green Party
- Alexander McLellan, SNP
- Peter Nicol, independent
- Robert Reid, Alba Party for independence
- Shona Simpson, Aberdeen Labour
- Kairin Van Sweeden, SNP
Ward 7: Midstocket and Rosemount
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from six candidates:
- Jennifer Bonsell, Aberdeen Labour
- Bill Cormie, SNP
- Emma Farquhar, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Alex Jarvis, Scottish Green Party
- William MacKenzie, SNP
- William Sell, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 8: George Street and Harbour
Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:
- Desmond Bouse, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Mac Ahmed Chaudry, independent
- Dell Henrickson, SNP
- Michael Hutchison, SNP
- Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green Party
- Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen Labour
- Shane Painter, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Ward 9: Lower Deeside
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:
- Marie Boulton, independent
- Mohammed Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen Labour
- Duncan Massey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Sue Mulkerrin, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Ewan Ritchie, SNP
- Gillian Tebberen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Daniel Verhamme, Scottish Green Party
Ward 10: Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells
Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:
- John Cooke, SNP
- Lars Frevert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Martin Greig, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Ken McLeod, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Mohamed Mosobbir, Aberdeen Labour
- Becky Rafferty, Scottish Green Party
- Jennifer Stewart
Ward 11: Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee
Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from five candidates:
- Derek Davidson, SNP
- Ryan Houghton, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Logan Machell, Aberdeen Labour
- Harry Rafferty, Scottish Green Party
- Ian Yuill, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Ward 12: Torry and Ferryhill
Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from 10 candidates:
- Brian Allan, Alba Party for independence
- Christian Allard, SNP
- Paul Dawson, independent
- Lee Fairfull, SNP
- Esme Houston, Scottish Green Party
- Oren Katz, Scottish Libertarian Party
- Michael Kusznir, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Gregor McAbery, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Simon McLean, independent
- Simon Watson, Aberdeen Labour
Ward 13: Kincorth, Nigg and Cove
Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:
- Charlie Abel, Alba Party for independence
- Richard Brooks, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- Moira Henderson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Heather Herbert, Scottish Green Party
- Bryce Hope, Scottish Libertarian Party
- Alex Nicoll, SNP
- Miranda Radley, SNP
- Lynn Thomson, Aberdeen Labour