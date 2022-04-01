IN FULL: All 99 candidates standing in Aberdeen City Council election

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The full list of candidates standing in the Aberdeen City Council election has been published, confirming widespread change across the chamber.

A third – 15 – of all serving councillors are not seeking re-election, meaning there will be plenty of new faces after polling day on May 5.

There are 99 people vying for your vote in Aberdeen’s 13 council wards, according to the official notice of the poll.

At the election count on May 6, 45 members of Aberdeen City Council will be named.

Aberdeen City Council candidates: A numbers game

The SNP is the only party to have fielded enough candidates to claim an outright majority of 23 in the Town House chamber.

The Conservatives have put forward 17, 15 are standing for Aberdeen Labour and both the Liberal Democrats and Scottish Greens have 13 candidates each.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Family Party is fielding five candidates, Alex Salmond’s Alba have four names in the running, the Scottish Libertarians are standing in two wards and the Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is running a single candidate in Northfield and Mastrick North.

There are also six independent candidates.

Looking for the Aberdeenshire list? See the candidates standing for the north-east’s other council here.

Ward 1: Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:

Gill Al-Samarai, SNP

Will Ball, Scottish Green Party

Barney Crockett, Aberdeen Labour

Peter Heald, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Neil MacGregor, SNP

Avril MacKenzie, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Braiden Smith, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

Ward 2: Bridge of Don

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:

Nurual Hoque Ali, Aberdeen Labour

Alison Alphonse, SNP

Harald Rainer Bartl, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

Sarah Cross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Mevrick Ferdandes, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Sylvia Hardie, Scottish Green Party

Jessica Mennie, SNP

Matthew Watt, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 3: Kingswells, Sheddocksley, Summerhill

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

Kate Blake, Aberdeen Labour

David Cameron, SNP

Steve Delaney, Scottish Liberal Democrats

David McGrath, Scottish Green Party

Sam Ochola, SNP

Dawn Smith, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

John Wheeler, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 4: Northfield and Mastrick North

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from nine candidates:

Nestor Carlsen-Devereux, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Donna Clark, SNP

Sam Forman, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Gordon Graham, Aberdeen Labour

Lucas Smith Grant, Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Graeme Lawrence, Aberdeen Labour

David Maitland, Alba Party for independence

Louise McCafferty, Scottish Green Party

Ciaran McRae, SNP

Ward 5: Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

Hazel Cameron, SNP

Neil Copland, SNP

Freddie John, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Peter Kennedy, Scottish Green Party

Jakub Tomasz Kurpanik, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

Sam Petchey, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Deena Tissera, Aberdeen Labour

Ward 6: Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from 10 candidates:

Vish Archer, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Eileen Delaney, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Graham Charles Elder, Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

Ross Grant, Aberdeen Labour

Ashish Malik, Scottish Green Party

Alexander McLellan, SNP

Peter Nicol, independent

Robert Reid, Alba Party for independence

Shona Simpson, Aberdeen Labour

Kairin Van Sweeden, SNP

Ward 7: Midstocket and Rosemount

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from six candidates:

Jennifer Bonsell, Aberdeen Labour

Bill Cormie, SNP

Emma Farquhar, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Alex Jarvis, Scottish Green Party

William MacKenzie, SNP

William Sell, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 8: George Street and Harbour

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

Desmond Bouse, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Mac Ahmed Chaudry, independent

Dell Henrickson, SNP

Michael Hutchison, SNP

Guy Ingerson, Scottish Green Party

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen Labour

Shane Painter, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ward 9: Lower Deeside

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

Marie Boulton, independent

Mohammed Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen Labour

Duncan Massey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Sue Mulkerrin, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ewan Ritchie, SNP

Gillian Tebberen, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Daniel Verhamme, Scottish Green Party

Ward 10: Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from seven candidates:

John Cooke, SNP

Lars Frevert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Martin Greig, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ken McLeod, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Mohamed Mosobbir, Aberdeen Labour

Becky Rafferty, Scottish Green Party

Jennifer Stewart

Ward 11: Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee

Will elect three to Aberdeen City Council from five candidates:

Derek Davidson, SNP

Ryan Houghton, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Logan Machell, Aberdeen Labour

Harry Rafferty, Scottish Green Party

Ian Yuill, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Ward 12: Torry and Ferryhill

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from 10 candidates:

Brian Allan, Alba Party for independence

Christian Allard, SNP

Paul Dawson, independent

Lee Fairfull, SNP

Esme Houston, Scottish Green Party

Oren Katz, Scottish Libertarian Party

Michael Kusznir, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Gregor McAbery, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Simon McLean, independent

Simon Watson, Aberdeen Labour

Ward 13: Kincorth, Nigg and Cove

Will elect four to Aberdeen City Council from eight candidates:

Charlie Abel, Alba Party for independence

Richard Brooks, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Moira Henderson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Heather Herbert, Scottish Green Party

Bryce Hope, Scottish Libertarian Party

Alex Nicoll, SNP

Miranda Radley, SNP

Lynn Thomson, Aberdeen Labour