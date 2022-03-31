Met Office issues yellow warning for overnight ice in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morning commuters in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are being cautioned due to overnight ice as the Met Office issues a yellow warning.

Conditions are likely to become very cold and icy from 9 pm on Thursday, March 31 until 10 am on Friday, April 1.

Icy conditions will mainly affect areas along the east coast of Scotland including Aberdeenshire, Moray, Easter Ross and Caithness.

There is also the possibility of up to 5 centimetres of snow in places of higher elevation in Scotland.

Places across the north and north-east will see temperatures dip to around freezing although there will be some sunny spells going into Friday afternoon.

Aberdeen: 1C

Braemar: -1C

Elgin: 0C

Fraserburgh: 2C

Peterhead: 1C

Keith: -1C

Aviemore: -3C

Thurso: 0C

Lerwick: 1C

Kirkwall: 0C

The Met Office is urging drivers to be cautious on the Friday morning commute as many of the smaller roads may be untreated with grit and could be hazardous due to ice.

To find out more about driving conditions and road visit Traffic Scotland.