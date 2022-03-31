Met Office issues yellow warning for overnight ice in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office issues yellow warning for overnight ice in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
March 31, 2022, 9:51 pm
Met Office has issued another warning for ice across the north-east.
Morning commuters in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are being cautioned due to overnight ice as the Met Office issues a yellow warning.

Conditions are likely to become very cold and icy from 9 pm on Thursday, March 31 until 10 am on Friday, April 1.

Icy conditions will mainly affect areas along the east coast of Scotland including Aberdeenshire, Moray, Easter Ross and Caithness.

There is also the possibility of up to 5 centimetres of snow in places of higher elevation in Scotland.

Places across the north and north-east will see temperatures dip to around freezing although there will be some sunny spells going into Friday afternoon.

  • Aberdeen: 1C
  • Braemar: -1C
  • Elgin: 0C
  • Fraserburgh: 2C
  • Peterhead: 1C
  • Keith: -1C
  • Aviemore: -3C
  • Thurso: 0C
  • Lerwick: 1C
  • Kirkwall: 0C

The Met Office is urging drivers to be cautious on the Friday morning commute as many of the smaller roads may be untreated with grit and could be hazardous due to ice.

To find out more about driving conditions and road visit Traffic Scotland.

