University Challenge: Former Aberdeen pupil leads Imperial College team to victory in grand final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

University Challenge: Former Aberdeen pupil leads Imperial College team to victory in grand final

By Denny Andonova
April 5, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 11:59 pm
Imperial College team led by Michael Mays were crowned winners of this year's University Challenge.
Imperial College team led by Michael Mays were crowned winners of this year's University Challenge.

A former Robert Gordon’s College pupil has led a team of quick-witted quiz masters to glorious victory in this year’s University Challenge.

Aberdeen-born Michael Mays captained the Imperial College team in the gruelling final of the competition as they went head-to-head with Reading University last night.

The PhD student joined forces with Fatima Sheriff, Max Zeng and Gilbert Jackson in the fierce test of memory and knowledge – scooping a fourth win for the college and poising them as one of the most successful teams in the quiz tournament’s history.

Following the win, Mr Mays’ mother Elaine said she couldn’t be prouder of her son and his achievements.

She said: “We’ve watched him in every round and we sort of got more and more excited as they got further on in the competition.

“They’ve taken it seriously but also really enjoyed themselves along the way, which I think has come across on the TV as well.

“They are really excited and happy with the outcome, but also very pleased with all the support they received.”

‘We are really proud of Michael and the whole team’

Mr Mays, 25, first attended Ashley Road Primary School and was part of the school team that won the Aberdeen Area final of Rotarians Primary School quiz competition.

Although his family moved to Montrose in 2006, he remained truthful to his Aberdeen roots and continued his education at Robert Gordon’s College.

Mr Mays then ventured to London to study Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College and is now part way through a PhD in the department of Aeronautical Engineering.

Mrs Mays added: “He’s always been very inquisitive – even as a child, he was always asking lots of questions about all these different things, and always showed a thirst for knowledge.

“We’ve seen them in action and they get on so well together as a team and that’s been really nice to see.

“We are really proud of Michael and the whole team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal