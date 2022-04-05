University Challenge: Former Aberdeen pupil leads Imperial College team to victory in grand final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Robert Gordon’s College pupil has led a team of quick-witted quiz masters to glorious victory in this year’s University Challenge.

Aberdeen-born Michael Mays captained the Imperial College team in the gruelling final of the competition as they went head-to-head with Reading University last night.

The PhD student joined forces with Fatima Sheriff, Max Zeng and Gilbert Jackson in the fierce test of memory and knowledge – scooping a fourth win for the college and poising them as one of the most successful teams in the quiz tournament’s history.

That's right… the champs are here! 🤩 After a tense final, we've been crowned the winners of this year's #UniversityChallenge 🏆 (EXCITING!) To our players, Michael, Max, Fatima and Gilbert, you made us all proud! 👏 Read more about our winners: https://t.co/DkpHJnZjUo pic.twitter.com/kBLRIu1sAR — Imperial College (@imperialcollege) April 4, 2022

Following the win, Mr Mays’ mother Elaine said she couldn’t be prouder of her son and his achievements.

She said: “We’ve watched him in every round and we sort of got more and more excited as they got further on in the competition.

“They’ve taken it seriously but also really enjoyed themselves along the way, which I think has come across on the TV as well.

“They are really excited and happy with the outcome, but also very pleased with all the support they received.”

‘We are really proud of Michael and the whole team’

Mr Mays, 25, first attended Ashley Road Primary School and was part of the school team that won the Aberdeen Area final of Rotarians Primary School quiz competition.

Although his family moved to Montrose in 2006, he remained truthful to his Aberdeen roots and continued his education at Robert Gordon’s College.

Mr Mays then ventured to London to study Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College and is now part way through a PhD in the department of Aeronautical Engineering.

I can’t express the joy and honour I feel from the whole experience! My team mates are some of the most amazing people I’ve had the privilege to meet!

They hold a special place in my heart and I shall continue to update you all on our museum pilgrimages!😂#UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/beZ1RnRb8F — Gilbert Jackson (@GilbertAJackson) April 4, 2022

Mrs Mays added: “He’s always been very inquisitive – even as a child, he was always asking lots of questions about all these different things, and always showed a thirst for knowledge.

“We’ve seen them in action and they get on so well together as a team and that’s been really nice to see.

“We are really proud of Michael and the whole team.”