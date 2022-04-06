Covid cases rise by almost 2,000 across Scotland in 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Covid cases rise by almost 2,000 across Scotland in 24 hours

By Lauren Taylor
April 6, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 4:04 pm
There were 7,315 newly confirmed cases of Covid in Scotland.
There were 7,315 newly confirmed cases of Covid in Scotland.

Covid cases in Scotland have risen by 1,770 over the last 24 hours, according to the Scottish Government.

The latest figures show that there were 7,315 new cases of coronavirus across Scotland in the last 24 hours, up from 5,545 yesterday.

Daily figures released by Public Health Scotland show that 10.7% of the new cases are people getting the virus for a second time.

The majority of Covid cases are concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which reported 1,592 new cases, and NHS Lothian with 1,358.

There were 2,338 people in hospitals across Scotland, and a further 24 in intensive care units being treated for the virus.

There were 31 new deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours – four deaths were recorded by NHS Grampian, two by NHS Highland and one in NHS Western Isles.

Regional breakdown

According to the latest figures, NHS Grampian reported 696 new Covid cases, an increase of 178 cases in 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire accounted for 322 of the new cases, and Aberdeen City recorded 250.

Meanwhile, Moray accounted for 123 new cases of the virus.

NHS Highland reported 427 new cases, with 105 of those being reported in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Western Isles reported 64 new cases of the virus, NHS Shetland had 52, and NHS Orkney had 24.

Vaccine and booster rollout

As for the Scottish Government rollout of the vaccination programme, 4,365,478 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,096,193 have received their second dose.

This means that 79.91% of the population has received one dose of the vaccination, while 74.98% have received a second.

A further 3,456,388 Scots have received a third dose or booster jag.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal