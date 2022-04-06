Covid cases rise by almost 2,000 across Scotland in 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases in Scotland have risen by 1,770 over the last 24 hours, according to the Scottish Government.

The latest figures show that there were 7,315 new cases of coronavirus across Scotland in the last 24 hours, up from 5,545 yesterday.

Daily figures released by Public Health Scotland show that 10.7% of the new cases are people getting the virus for a second time.

The majority of Covid cases are concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which reported 1,592 new cases, and NHS Lothian with 1,358.

There were 2,338 people in hospitals across Scotland, and a further 24 in intensive care units being treated for the virus.

There were 31 new deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours – four deaths were recorded by NHS Grampian, two by NHS Highland and one in NHS Western Isles.

Regional breakdown

According to the latest figures, NHS Grampian reported 696 new Covid cases, an increase of 178 cases in 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire accounted for 322 of the new cases, and Aberdeen City recorded 250.

Meanwhile, Moray accounted for 123 new cases of the virus.

NHS Highland reported 427 new cases, with 105 of those being reported in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Western Isles reported 64 new cases of the virus, NHS Shetland had 52, and NHS Orkney had 24.

Vaccine and booster rollout

As for the Scottish Government rollout of the vaccination programme, 4,365,478 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,096,193 have received their second dose.

This means that 79.91% of the population has received one dose of the vaccination, while 74.98% have received a second.

A further 3,456,388 Scots have received a third dose or booster jag.