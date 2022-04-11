Drink and drug driving crackdown: North-east police arrest 11 in weekend operation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eleven drivers were arrested across the north-east at the weekend for getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

Four of the motorists were arrested and charged with drink driving, including a 41-year-old man who was stopped in the Rothes area. He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

A further five drivers were arrested for getting behind the wheel after taking drugs. One of the drivers, a 21-year-old man, also reportedly failed to stop for police in Dyce.

Two motorists were arrested after being found to be “unfit to drive”.

Road policing sergeant Chris Smith said: “It was disappointing to see so many offences being detected in a short period of time. Our clear message is there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ alcohol or drug limit for drivers.

“Getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking is not only irresponsible and dangerous, it’s criminal, it’s selfish and it has to stop.

“Road safety is a priority and we will continue to carry out road checks and patrols in the area to ensure our roads are a safe place to travel.”