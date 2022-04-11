Drink and drug driving crackdown: North-east police arrest 11 in weekend operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drink and drug driving crackdown: North-east police arrest 11 in weekend operation

By Lauren Taylor
April 11, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 5:01 pm
Eleven drivers were arrested across the north-east at the weekend for getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

Four of the motorists were arrested and charged with drink driving, including a 41-year-old man who was stopped in the Rothes area. He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

A further five drivers were arrested for getting behind the wheel after taking drugs. One of the drivers, a 21-year-old man, also reportedly failed to stop for police in Dyce.

Two motorists were arrested after being found to be “unfit to drive”.

Road policing sergeant Chris Smith said: “It was disappointing to see so many offences being detected in a short period of time. Our clear message is there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ alcohol or drug limit for drivers.

“Getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking is not only irresponsible and dangerous, it’s criminal, it’s selfish and it has to stop.

“Road safety is a priority and we will continue to carry out road checks and patrols in the area to ensure our roads are a safe place to travel.”

