Police investigation launched after Peacocks Court residents spend night in hotels after Aberdeen fire

Residents were told to leave their homes and stay in a hotel for the night after a fire broke out in a block of flats at Peacocks Court in Aberdeen.

Fire crews and police were called to the flats just after 9pm on Monday after a blaze started on the ground floor of the building opposite Aberdeen Health Village.

Police have launched an investigation following the emergency.

Six appliances were sent to the scene, including a height vehicle, with firefighters working to extinguish the fire for several hours.

Three people were rescued from the burning flat and one person was taken to hospital, while residents from the surrounding buildings were also evacuated for safety reasons.

It is understood dozens were told to leave their homes and spent the night in a hotel due to high risk of smoke inhalation.

Andrew Kocemba, who has lived in the building next door for the last 10 years was one of the residents to be taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 54-year-old said: “I hadn’t actually noticed the fire until the fire crews knocked on my door and told me I need to get out of the flat. There were at least half a dozen of firefighters here and everybody from both of the buildings was evacuated.

“I was taken to hospital for a check up due to smoke inhalation and was told it’d be better if I don’t return to the flat for the night, so I went to The Caledonian Hotel.

“I’m okay now, but it has been a long night.”

Nearby residents reported seeing smoke and residents being evacuated on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.10pm on Monday, April 11, to a report of a fire within a flat in Peacocks Court, East North Street, Aberdeen.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. One person was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Aberdeen City Council said they could not comment on whether they were or were not involved in the incident to support residents.