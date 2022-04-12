Police investigation launched after Peacocks Court residents spend night in hotels after Aberdeen fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police investigation launched after Peacocks Court residents spend night in hotels after Aberdeen fire

By Denny Andonova
April 12, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 7:33 pm
Police outside flats on Peacocks Court
Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Peacock's Court at around 9pm on Monday. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Residents were told to leave their homes and stay in a hotel for the night after a fire broke out in a block of flats at Peacocks Court in Aberdeen.

Fire crews and police were called to the flats just after 9pm on Monday after a blaze started on the ground floor of the building opposite Aberdeen Health Village.

Police have launched an investigation following the emergency.

Six appliances were sent to the scene, including a height vehicle, with firefighters working to extinguish the fire for several hours.

Peacocks Court residents evacuated after fire

Three people were rescued from the burning flat and one person was taken to hospital, while residents from the surrounding buildings were also evacuated for safety reasons.

It is understood dozens were told to leave their homes and spent the night in a hotel due to high risk of smoke inhalation.

Andrew Kocemba, who has lived in the building next door for the last 10 years was one of the residents to be taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 54-year-old said: “I hadn’t actually noticed the fire until the fire crews knocked on my door and told me I need to get out of the flat. There were at least half a dozen of firefighters here and everybody from both of the buildings was evacuated.

“I was taken to hospital for a check up due to smoke inhalation and was told it’d be better if I don’t return to the flat for the night, so I went to The Caledonian Hotel.

“I’m okay now, but it has been a long night.”

The area remained cornered off with fire crews at the scene until 11.30pm.

Nearby residents reported seeing smoke and residents being evacuated on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.10pm on Monday, April 11, to a report of a fire within a flat in Peacocks Court, East North Street, Aberdeen.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. One person was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Aberdeen City Council said they could not comment on whether they were or were not involved in the incident to support residents.

