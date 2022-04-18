Police treating house fire in Ballater as ‘wilful’ – as road sealed off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way into a house fire in Ballater.

Fire crews were called to a property in Golf Road at about 9.30pm last night.

The flames were out within half an hour.

Today, the road remains sealed off while a joint police and fire investigation is carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received report of a fire at a property on Golf Road in Ballater around 10pm on Sunday April 17 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We attended at Golf Road in Ballater at 9.34pm.

“We were alerted to a fire in a domestic property, two appliances were in attendance.

“Crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. The fire was brought under control by 10.01pm.”