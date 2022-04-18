Police treating house fire in Ballater as ‘wilful’ – as road sealed off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police treating house fire in Ballater as ‘wilful’ – as road sealed off

By Louise Glen
April 18, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 3:13 pm
The fire service was called to Golf Road in Ballater. Picture by Google.
An investigation is under way into a house fire in Ballater.

Fire crews were called to a property in Golf Road at about 9.30pm last night.

The flames were out within half an hour.

Today, the road remains sealed off while a joint police and fire investigation is carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received report of a fire at a property on Golf Road in Ballater around 10pm on Sunday April 17 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We attended at Golf Road in Ballater at 9.34pm.

“We were alerted to a fire in a domestic property, two appliances were in attendance.

“Crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. The fire was brought under control by 10.01pm.”

