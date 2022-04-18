Police treating house fire in Ballater as ‘wilful’ – as road sealed off By Louise Glen April 18, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 3:13 pm The fire service was called to Golf Road in Ballater. Picture by Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An investigation is under way into a house fire in Ballater. Fire crews were called to a property in Golf Road at about 9.30pm last night. The flames were out within half an hour. Today, the road remains sealed off while a joint police and fire investigation is carried out. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received report of a fire at a property on Golf Road in Ballater around 10pm on Sunday April 17 2022. “The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured. “The fire is being treated as wilful and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.” A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We attended at Golf Road in Ballater at 9.34pm. “We were alerted to a fire in a domestic property, two appliances were in attendance. “Crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. The fire was brought under control by 10.01pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash between lorry and car near Lossiemouth Three teens, 13 to 18, charged in connection with derelict building fire in Kingseat Police investigation launched after Peacocks Court residents spend night in hotels after Aberdeen fire Three rescued as fire breaks out at block of flats in busy Aberdeen area