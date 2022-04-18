New image released of proposed Dons stadium as part of Aberdeen beach masterplan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new image has been released showing what the new Aberdeen FC stadium, may look like as part of the beach development.

The new renderings have been released to encourage support for the project that will completely transform the area where the current stadium stands.

It is part of Aberdeen City Council’s masterplan to regenerate the beachfront providing a new public space for everyone, not just football fans.

The new image shows a large stadium and a glass facade on the side facing out towards the North Sea.

Aberdeen FC intends to sell the current Pittodrie Stadium for housing development.

The graphics also show a large building connected to the stadium with a rooftop garden and a sleek, curved design.

The site will not only cater to football fans but families with a new ice rink and leisure centre as part of the city’s masterplan.

Aberdeen FC is currently looking to the fans to get their views on what they want to see and share their views on the project.

The new image has been shared as part of a campaign encouraging supporters to back the development.