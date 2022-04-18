More than 1,000 Ullapool residents write to Highland Council planning committee to object to holiday pods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 objectors to a “tourism village” being developed at Braes in Ullapool have signed an open letter to Highland Council’s north planning committee.

Braes Residents Association say members of the council should now consider all the points raised by the community at its meeting next week.

The letter states is separate to 230 objections to the siting of nine pods and accommodation for two staff members being received by the council – saying the impact of the project would bring “dangers” to the local community.

Lochbroom Community Council, a statutory consultee, has also objected to the plan for the hillside at land about 150ft northwest of Caberfeidh Braes near to Ullapool.

Developer has pods in Glencoe Woodland

The letter has been sent to each member of the planning committee, urging them to reject the plan.

The community say it is the second time they have objected to a development in the same area.

The developer Ossian Developments, whose secretary is businessman Laurence Young, will have the planning application considered on Tuesday, April 26 by the north planning committee.

Mr Laurence has an established business in the Glencoe Woodland and Dragon’s Tooth Golf Course in Ballachulish.

One of the signatories to the letter, resident Robbie McFedries said: “There is overwhelming local opposition to this development and we are hopeful that our representations are listened to and considered when this goes in front of the committee.

“With local elections in May, we have faith that members on the committee remain committed to local engagement and representing the interests and needs of our community.”

Ben Muller, who lives near to the proposed development site, said: “This will add little to the local economy, but will have a negative impact on a peaceful residential area, with increased traffic and noise volume from construction workers and guests at the development.

Concerns about dangers to pedestrians

“We are concerned about the dangers posed to pedestrians who have to walk on the road which does not have a footpath, especially the children who walk to and from school every day.

“The junction access is particularly dangerous with speeding cars and limited visibility, which will inevitably lead to an accident. The planning committee must listen to local objections and reject this proposal.”

Mr Young has been contacted to comment.