More than 1,000 Ullapool residents write to Highland Council planning committee to object to holiday pods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More than 1,000 Ullapool residents write to Highland Council planning committee to object to holiday pods

By Louise Glen
April 18, 2022, 9:43 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 9:44 pm
Braes Residents Association say no to any new development. Picture supplied by Braes Residents Association.
Braes Residents Association say no to any new development. Picture supplied by Braes Residents Association.

More than 1,000 objectors to a “tourism village” being developed at Braes in Ullapool have signed an open letter to Highland Council’s north planning committee.

Braes Residents Association say members of the council should now consider all the points raised by the community at its meeting next week.

The letter states is separate to 230 objections to the siting of nine pods and accommodation for two staff members being received by the council – saying the impact of the project would bring “dangers” to the local community.

Lochbroom Community Council, a statutory consultee, has also objected to the plan for the hillside at land about 150ft northwest of Caberfeidh Braes near to Ullapool.

Developer has pods in Glencoe Woodland

Braes Residents Association protest at the site of the development. Supplied by Braes Residents Association.

The letter has been sent to each member of the planning committee, urging them to reject the plan.

The community say it is the second time they have objected to a development in the same area.

The developer Ossian Developments, whose secretary is businessman Laurence Young, will have the planning application considered on Tuesday, April 26 by the north planning committee.

Mr Laurence has an established business in the Glencoe Woodland and Dragon’s Tooth Golf Course in Ballachulish.

Braes Residents Association. Picture by Braes Residents Association.

One of the signatories to the letter, resident Robbie McFedries said: “There is overwhelming local opposition to this development and we are hopeful that our representations are listened to and considered when this goes in front of the committee.

“With local elections in May, we have faith that members on the committee remain committed to local engagement and representing the interests and needs of our community.”

Ben Muller, who lives near to the proposed development site, said: “This will add little to the local economy, but will have a negative impact on a peaceful residential area, with increased traffic and noise volume from construction workers and guests at the development.

Concerns about dangers to pedestrians

The management team at the Woodlands Glencoe resort who took the top honour at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) annual awards in May 2021.

“We are concerned about the dangers posed to pedestrians who have to walk on the road which does not have a footpath, especially the children who walk to and from school every day.

“The junction access is particularly dangerous with speeding cars and limited visibility, which will inevitably lead to an accident. The planning committee must listen to local objections and reject this proposal.”

Mr Young has been contacted to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal