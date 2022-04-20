Massive Peterhead housing development dubbed ‘unstoppable juggernaut’ on course to ‘overwhelm’ Inverugie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead residents have voiced concerns over plans to build 800 homes on the outskirts of the town claiming the development is “ridiculous” and would “overwhelm” Inverugie.

Housebuilder Claymore Homes has applied to Aberdeenshire Council with plans for the proposed major mixed-use development at South Ugie.

The new homes would be built alongside community facilities, a potential new primary school and nature reserve while space has also been earmarked for a future train station.

Architecture firm Halliday Fraser Munro said the development would create “much needed housing and community facilities” and provide Peterhead with a “sustainable long-term expansion benefiting future generations”.

But a number of locals have already objected to the development.

New housing will be ‘Inverugie’s demise’

Speaking out against the plan John Stephen said: “The unstoppable juggernaut of housing development will soon overwhelm the historic and once beautiful hamlet of Inverugie, and in the not too distant future it will simply be joined onto Peterhead.

“This proposed development is a major step in Inverugie’s demise.”

He added: “Peterhead doesn’t need any more new homes. It has plenty already.

“A better town centre is what the town needs, not another 800 new homes.”

Meanwhile, another resident raised concerns about traffic and the potential new houses on the site.

Small back roads will become a ‘rat run’

Dylan Clarke said that any potential two-storey houses would “tower” over their property adding that it would “substantially block light and completely erode all privacy into our garden and house”.

They also believe that proposed traffic lights at the Inverugie to A90 road would lead to small back roads becoming “a busy rat run” with people choosing alternative routes over sitting at the lights.

Meanwhile, some residents took to social media to voice their concerns, with one stating the plan was simply “ridiculous”.

Some questioned the impact the new development would have on the nearby schools and local facilities.

Elle Lisa Ritchie said: “Build the school first and maybe people will agree to it. Stop building houses when there’s no room in schools.”

While Caroline Rice Clark asked: “Are we getting more doctors or a new surgery? For all these new homes and new families?”

There were a number of residents to come out in support of the development, however.

Charlie Duncan said: “We could always be done with more housing, especially if some of them are affordable for young couples starting out in life.”

While Colin Ballantyne said he thought it was a “fantastic idea”.

News of a potential new railway station was also welcomed by residents.

Jenna Batty King said: “If we end up with a railway then there is a very good chance we would see an influx of people moving from Aberdeen to get bigger houses for their money and using the rail to commute.

“This is exactly what is happening in Inverurie where business is booming and continues to expand and attract new investment all the time.”

She added: “We need to look at any and every development in Peterhead as a good thing for the town and the residents.”