Is this your pooch? Lost dog found by Banff police By Lottie Hood April 20, 2022, 10:04 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 11:02 am Officers in Banff are hoping to trace the owners of the lost pooch. The dog was found on Devon Terrace in Banff early this morning around 6.20am. Officers hope that by appealing to the public by social media, they can reunite the "old chap" with its owner. Many have commented on the post already saying the dog looks 'sad' and they hope he is reunited with his owner soon. The dog is currently at Banff police station.