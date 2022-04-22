NHS Grampian records three more Covid deaths as positive cases drop overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
NHS Grampian records three more Covid deaths as positive cases drop overnight

By Lauren Robertson
April 22, 2022, 2:57 pm
A Covid lateral flow test being put into a tube.

A further 28 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid, three of which were in NHS Grampian.

No other deaths were recorded in health boards across the north and north-east.

Today’s official figures show 3,093 new cases of the virus, which is nearly 900 less than the total the day before which was 3,974.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in public places has now been dropped for five days, which has sparked mixed reactions from the public. 

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded the fourth highest number of new positive Covid cases in the last 24 hours when compared with other health boards around Scotland.

There were 301 new cases, of which 126 were in Aberdeenshire, 108 in Aberdeen City and 66 in Moray.

In the Highlands, 236 new cases were recorded but there were no more reports of people dying as a result of the virus.

The Western Isles recorded 32 cases, there were 27 in Shetland and nine in Orkney.

Vaccination rollout

4,383,200 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 4,103,487 have gone on to get their second.

A total of 3,469,018 people are considered to be fully vaccinated with three doses and a further 289,819 have also had an extra fourth jab.

