NHS Grampian records three more Covid deaths as positive cases drop overnight

A further 28 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid, three of which were in NHS Grampian.

No other deaths were recorded in health boards across the north and north-east.

Today’s official figures show 3,093 new cases of the virus, which is nearly 900 less than the total the day before which was 3,974.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in public places has now been dropped for five days, which has sparked mixed reactions from the public.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded the fourth highest number of new positive Covid cases in the last 24 hours when compared with other health boards around Scotland.

There were 301 new cases, of which 126 were in Aberdeenshire, 108 in Aberdeen City and 66 in Moray.

In the Highlands, 236 new cases were recorded but there were no more reports of people dying as a result of the virus.

The Western Isles recorded 32 cases, there were 27 in Shetland and nine in Orkney.

Vaccination rollout

4,383,200 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 4,103,487 have gone on to get their second.

A total of 3,469,018 people are considered to be fully vaccinated with three doses and a further 289,819 have also had an extra fourth jab.