Red Plaque installed on Union Street in honour of Aberdeen’s ‘unofficial hero’

A fallen Aberdeen firefighter will be forever remembered after a plaque was revealed in his honour.

The Fire Brigade Union’s red plaque has been placed at the Adelphi in Aberdeen, where firefighter William Armstrong Fraser died in the line of duty in 1909.

The 28-year-old left behind wife Maggie and newly born daughter Wilemena.

He is thought to be the only firefighter in Aberdeen to have lost his life during an operational incident.

Now a Red Plaque has been placed at Adelphi Court, on Union Street, at a poignant ceremony attended by some of Mr Fraser’s family.

Aberdeen’s ‘unofficial hero’

To mark the event, an old fire engine took part in a procession led by Central Station piper Jack Stewart down Union Street.

They came to a halt outside Adelphi Court where Mr Fraser’s family members, fire service crew and members of the public gathered.

North area organiser for the fire brigade union Scotland, Scott MacRory, said although many years had passed, the spirit of the job has remained the same.

He said: “Our job titles are different and the work we carry out and the way we do it has changed enormously over the years but the spirit of the job and why we do it has remained the same – to help people in their most desperate time of need.

“And just like William and every other firefighter over the years we all head to work ready to lay it all on the line knowing there is a small chance we may not make it home.”

Mr MacRory added that although not much is known about Mr Fraser, all firefighters can recognise his heroic actions.

He added: “William’s actions that morning, most notably warning another colleague of the impending danger as masonary began to fall on top of them and instead being struck himself earnt him the unofficial title of hero of Aberdeen.

“A tribute long forgotten over the years but hopefully today and with your help we can establish him back into the hearts of the people of Aberdeen who he gave his life protecting.”

‘His family should be proud’

Mr Fraser’s great-great-grandson Douglas Niven thanked those involved in setting up the memorial, and in particular Central Station’s Ross Urquhart, who researched Mr Fraser and helped track down his relatives.

Mr Niven said: “We wish to thank all those who have contributed to the memory of our grandparent who gave his life as a member of the emergency service in protecting Aberdeen and it’s people.

“Anyone who joins a service realises that at some time there might be a possibility that this might be required. It is therefore great to be told that since that time, 113 years ago, no other member of the Aberdeen fire brigade has had to make that sacrifice.”

Chay Ewing, Aberdeen City Local Senior Officer, said: “Being a firefighter is a noble service and profession.

“William Fraser, his family and descendants should be proud. First class William Fraser and colleagues of the day were the foundation of the modern fire service as we know it.

“His bravery and that of others who have served through those years has without question protected lives and property within Aberdeen city.”

Reminds the public of the sacrifice being made

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union General Secretary, said it was important to remember the risks the emergency services take to keep their communities safe.

“Obviously it’s a long time ago…but it does bring it to life and reminds people of the sacrifice people have made doing the job that firefighters today do,” he said.

“Hopefully this makes the fire service a part of the community and reminds current generations of firefighters what their predecessors did.”