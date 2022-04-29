Tools and flooring worth £10,000 stolen from Pitcaple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tools and flooring worth £10,000 stolen from Pitcaple

By Joanna Bremner
April 29, 2022, 11:08 am
"A slab lifter, powerlight and flooring with an estimated total value of around £10,000 were stolen from the property," a spokesperson from Police Scotland has confirmed.
"A slab lifter, powerlight and flooring with an estimated total value of around £10,000 were stolen from the property," a spokesperson from Police Scotland has confirmed.

Machinery and flooring worth about £10,000 have been stolen from a house in Aberdeenshire.

Officers attended the property near Mill of Pitcaple yesterday morning following the break-in, which happened overnight on Wednesday.

A slab lifter, power light and flooring were taken.

Anyone with information, or who say anything suspicious in the area should come forward.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8.50am on Thursday, April 28, officers attended following the report of a break-in at a property near Mill of Pitcaple in Aberdeenshire.

“A slab lifter, powerlight and flooring with an estimated total value of around £10,000 were stolen from the property.

“The theft occurred overnight between 5pm on Wednesday, April 27 and 7.30am on Thursday, April 28.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

