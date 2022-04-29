Tools and flooring worth £10,000 stolen from Pitcaple

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Machinery and flooring worth about £10,000 have been stolen from a house in Aberdeenshire.

Officers attended the property near Mill of Pitcaple yesterday morning following the break-in, which happened overnight on Wednesday.

A slab lifter, power light and flooring were taken.

Anyone with information, or who say anything suspicious in the area should come forward.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8.50am on Thursday, April 28, officers attended following the report of a break-in at a property near Mill of Pitcaple in Aberdeenshire.

“A slab lifter, powerlight and flooring with an estimated total value of around £10,000 were stolen from the property.

“The theft occurred overnight between 5pm on Wednesday, April 27 and 7.30am on Thursday, April 28.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.