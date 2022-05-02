Masterchef star brings one-man show to Royal Deeside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Masterchef star brings one-man show to Royal Deeside

By Lottie Hood
May 2, 2022, 8:16 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 11:38 am
Jay Rayner's event My Last Supper in Braemar marks the second Scottish date for his show. Supplied by St Margaret's Braemar
Jay Rayner's event My Last Supper in Braemar marks the second Scottish date for his show. Supplied by St Margaret's Braemar

Have you ever wondered about what your last meal would be?

Food critic, author and Masterchef judge Jay Rayner has – in fact, he has built a show around it.

He will bring that show – My Last Supper – to Braemar this weekend.

Looking at people’s morbid fascination with the question “what would you have for your final meal?” Mr Rayner will share his own stories behind his ideal death row menu.

The well-known writer and podcaster will be staging his show at St Margaret’s Braemar on May 7.

Mr Rayner will be signing copies of his new book, which shall be for sale, afterwards.

Perfect show for foodies and lovers of stories

Mr Rayner’s show follows previous sell out events such as My Dining Hell and Ten Food Commandments hosted across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

Venue manager Lyndsey Boden said they were looking forward to hosting Mr Rayner.

She said: “If you love food, and you love great storytelling, then you will love this show.

“What would you have for your last supper? It’s a question we’ve all been asked or thought about.

“But what lies behind our choices? The thought of Michelin star gourmet or the memory of home cooking? Whatever our choices, there’s usually a great story behind them.

“Jay Rayner puts the question in focus in his one man show.

“He’s sold out theatres across the UK, to rave reviews — and we’re so looking forward to welcoming him here to Deeside.”

The event is taking place on Saturday, May 7 at 7.30pm at St Margaret’s Braemar. For more details or to book tickets, visit St Margaret’s Braemar website.

