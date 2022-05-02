Masterchef star brings one-man show to Royal Deeside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever wondered about what your last meal would be?

Food critic, author and Masterchef judge Jay Rayner has – in fact, he has built a show around it.

He will bring that show – My Last Supper – to Braemar this weekend.

Looking at people’s morbid fascination with the question “what would you have for your final meal?” Mr Rayner will share his own stories behind his ideal death row menu.

The well-known writer and podcaster will be staging his show at St Margaret’s Braemar on May 7.

Mr Rayner will be signing copies of his new book, which shall be for sale, afterwards.

Perfect show for foodies and lovers of stories

Mr Rayner’s show follows previous sell out events such as My Dining Hell and Ten Food Commandments hosted across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

Venue manager Lyndsey Boden said they were looking forward to hosting Mr Rayner.

She said: “If you love food, and you love great storytelling, then you will love this show.

“What would you have for your last supper? It’s a question we’ve all been asked or thought about.

“But what lies behind our choices? The thought of Michelin star gourmet or the memory of home cooking? Whatever our choices, there’s usually a great story behind them.

“Jay Rayner puts the question in focus in his one man show.

“He’s sold out theatres across the UK, to rave reviews — and we’re so looking forward to welcoming him here to Deeside.”

The event is taking place on Saturday, May 7 at 7.30pm at St Margaret’s Braemar. For more details or to book tickets, visit St Margaret’s Braemar website.