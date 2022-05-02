Mallaig lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fishing vessel is being towed back to safe harbour after becoming stranded near the Isle of Eigg.

The vessel was sailing between Eigg and the Small Isles National Scenic Area when it ran into difficulty shortly after 6.30am.

Launched from Mallaig, Highland about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/fnYJkK7Bmo — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 2, 2022

Mallaig lifeboat was tasked to the scene to assist the crew.

Rescuers have now established a tow with the stranded vessel to take it back to safe harbour in Mallaig.