News of potential Aberdeen City Council coalition could break today

By Alastair Gossip
May 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen City Council's record-breaking SNP group celebrating with party colleagues at P&J Live. Their weekend quickly moved on to leadership and coalition talks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council's record-breaking SNP group celebrating with party colleagues at P&J Live. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

News on the future leadership of Aberdeen City Council could break later today – after a whirlwind of talks yesterday.

The SNP added a seat to their tally in Thursday’s election.

But remain three short of the 23 member majority they set out to win.

It means the nationalists will look to form a coalition, most likely with the council’s four Liberal Democrats.

Both parties have been in opposition for the last decade and have displayed close ties over the most recent five.

It is understood the SNP could update the public on the outcome of talks with other – as yet unnamed – parties later today.

There was no comment from local party chiefs ahead of that announcement.

But on Friday night, group leader Alex Nicoll told The P&J he “wouldn’t want to rule in or rule out any particular group” from coalition talks.

Change in Aberdeen SNP group ahead of weekend coalition talks

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Mr Nicoll was renewed as his group’s leader on Friday night.

The SNP 20 held their AGM immediately after the election count at P&J Live.

But, there was some change at the top.

Fellow Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Miranda Radley will now likely play a prominent role in a SNP-led administration.

She was named group depute leader by group colleagues, replacing Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill member David Cameron.



Miss Radley said she was “humbled” to have been supported for the deputy leadership.

“I’m especially pleased to get this position after seeing such a great result at Friday’s count, where the SNP returned the largest ever group since STV was introduced,” she said.

“Beyond the SNP’s successes we also now have more female councillors – not just in the SNP group but across the chamber – and a council that looks much more like the city it represents.”

With much of the political debate ahead of the election surrounding the future of access to Union Street, former blue badge holder Miss Radley added: “There are not too many young women with disabilities in elected politics and I hope I can use my own experience to help improve the city for all.”

Suitors of all colours sound out Liberal Democrat support in Aberdeen City Council coalition talks

Last night, Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill confirmed he had spoken with the SNP.

But he also revealed plans to have spoken to the leaders of both Labour and Conservatives by the day’s end.



He told us: “We want to implement as much of our Liberal Democrat manifesto for Aberdeen as we can.

“Councillors should work together across the council.

“I can confirm we have had contact with two other political groups on the council, and I expect to speak to the other tonight.

“We want the council to deliver for all citizens and think all members should work to achieve that.”

Mr Yuill’s band of Lib Dems added a fourth to their number at Friday’s vote count, as Desmond Bouse reclaimed George Street and Harbour for his party.

Aberdeen Labour still hope for ‘influential position’ on city council

Meanwhile Labour regained second spot on the council by winning back seats in Bridge of Don and Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill.

Aberdeen Labour's 11 city councillors. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Labour's 11 city councillors. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

They had lost both at the 2017 election.

Celebrating his party’s resurgence on Friday night, deputy leader Ross Grant told us: “I would certainly very much hope that Aberdeen Labour has an influential position going forward.”

Campaigning in Aberdeen before polling day, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told The P&J he hoped Labour could rule by a minority administration.

The Conservatives lost three city council seats – one to each of the other main groups – at the polls on Thursday.

Ryan Houghton, who hopped wards from George Street and Harbour to Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee, will continue as group leader.

Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

New Kincorth, Nigg and Cove Conservative councillor Rick Brooks has been appointed his deputy.

The new leadership duo last night said they were continuing talks to “explore possible coalition options”.

Priorities in the discussions include manifesto pledges to lower the cost of living and on redeveloping the city centre.

