Shinty: Kingussie defender facing lengthy spell on sidelines following road accident

Alexander Michie, who has been in dominant form as the Kingussie centre half, will be out of action for months as he recovers from being injured in a road accident.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Alexander has three fractured vertebrae in his neck and we don’t know yet if he will play again this season.

“He’ll certainly be out for a few months and it’s a real blow as he’s been our best player this season.

“The priority is for the lad to make a full recovery in his own time.”

Michie was released from hospital on Saturday and was visited by team mates after Kingussie’s 5-0 Mowi Premiership win over Fort William at The Dell, their seventh successive league victory this season.

Gibson added: “We also lost James Falconer during the week with a dislocated shoulder so he’ll miss a few games.”

Dylan Borthwick fired a double against Fort but he will miss this weekend’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Lovat at The Dell, a clash of two unbeaten teams.

Borthwick is going to Florida to attend his sister’s graduation and will combine it with a holiday so Kings will be without him for three weeks.

James Hutchinson felt a muscle niggle so did not risk a comeback but will be monitored to see if he can make the cup tie. Lee Bain made his first appearance of the season and played 66 minutes at wing back.

Gibson said: “Lee did very well and it was good for him to get some match practice.

“We switched Robert Mabon to centre half while Calum Grant took Robert’s normal full back spot and both gave solid displays.”

Skipper Savio Genini also slammed two goals to take his tally to four in two games and Gibson revealed: “To add to our problems, Savio was suffering from tonsillitis but was keen to play and he showed his finishing flair again.”

Ruaridh Anderson’s late strike took Kings to 20 goals in seven league outings, with only two goals conceded.

Lovat booked their semi-final journey to The Dell with a 4-1 home win over Kilmallie in their quarter final.

Graeme Macmillan, who had six stitches in his shin from the previous game, was rested and Duncan Davidson came in at full centre and grabbed the equaliser after Lewis Birrell had given the Caol men an early lead.

Fraser Heath’s double and one from Callum Cruden completed the Lovat victory and manager Jamie Matheson said: “Graeme should be OK for the semi-final.

“We played really well and Kilmallie goalkeeper Kevin Toye kept the score down with some wonderful saves. That sets us up for what should be a cracking semi-final.”