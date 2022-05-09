Shinty: Kingussie defender facing lengthy spell on sidelines following road accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie defender facing lengthy spell on sidelines following road accident

By Bill McAllister
May 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Alexander Michie in action for Kingussie.
Alexander Michie in action for Kingussie.

Alexander Michie, who has been in dominant form as the Kingussie centre half, will be out of action for months as he recovers from being injured in a road accident.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Alexander has three fractured vertebrae in his neck and we don’t know yet if he will play again this season.

“He’ll certainly be out for a few months and it’s a real blow as he’s been our best player this season.

“The priority is for the lad to make a full recovery in his own time.”

Michie was released from hospital on Saturday and was visited by team mates after Kingussie’s 5-0 Mowi Premiership win over Fort William at The Dell, their seventh successive league victory this season.

Gibson added: “We also lost James Falconer during the week with a dislocated shoulder so he’ll miss a few games.”

Kingussie’s Alexander Michie stays close to Struan Ross of Newtonmore.

Dylan Borthwick fired a double against Fort but he will miss this weekend’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Lovat at The Dell, a clash of two unbeaten teams.

Borthwick is going to Florida to attend his sister’s graduation and will combine it with a holiday so Kings will be without him for three weeks.

James Hutchinson felt a muscle niggle so did not risk a comeback but will be monitored to see if he can make the cup tie. Lee Bain made his first appearance of the season and played 66 minutes at wing back.

Gibson said: “Lee did very well and it was good for him to get some match practice.

“We switched Robert Mabon to centre half while Calum Grant took Robert’s normal full back spot and both gave solid displays.”

Skipper Savio Genini also slammed two goals to take his tally to four in two games and Gibson revealed: “To add to our problems, Savio was suffering from tonsillitis but was keen to play and he showed his finishing flair again.”

Ruaridh Anderson’s late strike took Kings to 20 goals in seven league outings, with only two goals conceded.

Lovat booked their semi-final journey to The Dell with a 4-1 home win over Kilmallie in their quarter final.

Graeme Macmillan, who had six stitches in his shin from the previous game, was rested and Duncan Davidson came in at full centre and grabbed the equaliser after Lewis Birrell had given the Caol men an early lead.

Fraser Heath’s double and one from Callum Cruden completed the Lovat victory and manager Jamie Matheson said: “Graeme should be OK for the semi-final.

“We played really well and Kilmallie goalkeeper Kevin Toye kept the score down with some wonderful saves. That sets us up for what should be a cracking semi-final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]