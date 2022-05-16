Shaun Ritchie: Sister pleads for new police search on missing man’s 28th birthday By Sean O'Neil May 16, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 7:03 pm Shaun Ritchie [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘He could be anywhere by this point’: Family of missing Shaun Banner urge people to keep up search a week on ‘Go back to your own country’: Aberdeenshire witness protection family racially abused in street and fear eviction Man remanded on murder charge as police search for missing mother-of-two Family of missing Shaun Banner ask people to share news of search as someone could hold ‘important part of the puzzle’