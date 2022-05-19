Two people taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash on A96 between Inverurie and Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a five-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The crash happened just before 8am today between Inverurie and Huntly at Colpy.

Traffic was earlier building up on approach and both lanes were blocked.

Emergency services and police are in attendance at the scene.

Five vehicles were involved in the incident and two people have been taken to hospital following the crash.

NEW❗️ ⌚️08:50#A96 – COLPY⛔️ The #A96 is still blocked in both directions at Colpy due to a five vehicle collision. Traffic continues to queue on approach. Police are on scene 🚓@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/WSF04CBy7P — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 19, 2022

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving five vehicles on the A96 at Kirkton of Culsalmond, Colpy, around 7.50am on Thursday, May 19.

“Emergency services are in attendance and two people have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The road has now fully reopened in both directions.