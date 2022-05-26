Bottoms up! The Real Ale Trail festival is coming to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bottoms up! The Real Ale Trail festival is coming to Aberdeenshire

By Cameron Roy
May 26, 2022, 12:24 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 2:00 pm
The Real Ale Trail will be delivering festivalgoers to 8 rural pubs. Supplied by Coya Marketing.

A new travelling beer festival is coming to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this summer.

The Real Ale Trail will transport festivalgoers between eight pubs around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Saturday, June 25.

The one-day moving festival will circulate buses round the pubs between 11am-10pm. You can start and finish anywhere on the route.

The pubs will give drinkers the opportunity to sample over 50 local ales and some special ones from further afield.

The Real Ale Trail festival will be transporting festivalgoers around Aberdeen all day. Supplied by Coya Marketing.

The Real Ale Trail started in North Wales nine years ago to help keep rural pubs which are the lifeblood of the community alive.

The event is especially popular with mature drinkers who still harbour fond memories of the days when every village pub was their staple Saturday night out.

The drink festival has recently been to Cheshire, Shropshire and Conwy.

The pubs included on the trail are:

  • Newton Arms, Newtonhill
  • The Bieldside Inn, Bieldside
  • Fourmile House, Kingswells
  • The Dutch Mill, Aberdeen
  • The Globe Inn, Aberdeen
  • Fierce Bar, Aberdeen
  • Cove Bay Hotel, Aberdeen
The pubs will have local ales as well as some special ones from further afield. Supplied by Coya Marketing.

Trail organiser Shelly Barratt said: “The beauty of the trail is you get to enjoy so many different styles of pubs without driving.

“It’s one of those days out you do with your friends as it’s such a laugh and you meet like-minded people the whole way it is a blast of a day.”

Guy Craig, who owns the Cove Bay Hotel, says: “With lots of great choices to eat and drink ale in our area it can be difficult to stand out, but by joining the Ale Trail it encourages people to discover pubs, with the aim they will like them and come back off their own steam.”

To get more information and buy tickets, visit here.

