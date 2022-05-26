Bottoms up! The Real Ale Trail festival is coming to Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new travelling beer festival is coming to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this summer.

The Real Ale Trail will transport festivalgoers between eight pubs around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Saturday, June 25.

The one-day moving festival will circulate buses round the pubs between 11am-10pm. You can start and finish anywhere on the route.

The pubs will give drinkers the opportunity to sample over 50 local ales and some special ones from further afield.

The Real Ale Trail started in North Wales nine years ago to help keep rural pubs which are the lifeblood of the community alive.

The event is especially popular with mature drinkers who still harbour fond memories of the days when every village pub was their staple Saturday night out.

The drink festival has recently been to Cheshire, Shropshire and Conwy.

The pubs included on the trail are:

Newton Arms, Newtonhill

The Bieldside Inn, Bieldside

Fourmile House, Kingswells

The Dutch Mill, Aberdeen

The Globe Inn, Aberdeen

Fierce Bar, Aberdeen

Cove Bay Hotel, Aberdeen

Trail organiser Shelly Barratt said: “The beauty of the trail is you get to enjoy so many different styles of pubs without driving.

“It’s one of those days out you do with your friends as it’s such a laugh and you meet like-minded people the whole way it is a blast of a day.”

Guy Craig, who owns the Cove Bay Hotel, says: “With lots of great choices to eat and drink ale in our area it can be difficult to stand out, but by joining the Ale Trail it encourages people to discover pubs, with the aim they will like them and come back off their own steam.”

To get more information and buy tickets, visit here.