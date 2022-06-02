Aberdeen RAF veteran turns 100 on same day as great-granddaughter’s 16th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen RAF veteran turns 100 on same day as great-granddaughter's 16th birthday

By Ellie Milne
June 2, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 6:31 pm
Mary Forbes celebrated her 100th birthday on May 31.
Mary Forbes celebrated her 100th birthday on May 31.

A woman who has lived in Aberdeen for most of her life has celebrated her 100th birthday in the city.

Mary Forbes celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 31.

It was a double celebration for the family as Mrs Forbes’s great-granddaughter, Emily, celebrated her 16th birthday on the same day.

The 100-year-old was born in Aberdeen and has spent her whole life living in the city, apart from her time with the RAF. She started out at Lossiemouth in 1942, volunteering until the end of the Second World War.

Mary Forbes celebrating her 100th birthday on May 31. Supplied by Mary Rose Pendle.

Despite the horrors of the war, she loved her RAF days which allowed her to experience a new way of life and make lots of good friends.

She was very close to her parents and had two brothers and a sister, as well as an identical twin who sadly died when they were young girls.

Mrs Forbes met her late husband, bootmaker John Forbes in 1946, and the couple tied the knot in November 1947 – the day after the Queen’s wedding to Prince Philip.

They started their married life living with Mrs Forbes’s parents in the Rosemount area before moving to Mastrick.

Together they had two children, Jim Forbes, born in 1948, and Mary Rose Pendle, born in 1953.

Mary Forbes as a young girl with her twin sister. Supplied by Mary Rose Pendle.

‘An independent lady’

After her children were born, Mrs Forbes worked as a maid at Woodend Hospital and part-time at the Glen Gordon knitwear and glove factory in Berryden.

Her daughter said she has always been a “very independent lady” and just moved into Summerhill Care Home in the city centre around Christmas, at the age of 99.

“She’s strong-willed,” Mrs Pendle said. “She used to love walking. She was a great walker which is what I think has kept her so fit.

“My brother had two staffies over the years and my mum would walk the dogs for miles. I think it’s what has kept her going for so long.”

Mary and Jim Forbes on their wedding day in 1947. Supplied by Mary Rose Pendle.

The 100-year-old has two granddaughters through her son, Jim and daughter-in-law Hilda – Nicky lives in Aberdeen, while Natalie lives in Australia. She is also a great-grandmother of five.

Mrs Forbes’s daughter lives in Norfolk with her husband, Tony, but travels up to Aberdeen to visit her mum every year.

Mrs Pendle said: “She has said it’s just another birthday. She doesn’t want a lot of fuss but she’ll have to put up with it.

“She wasn’t keen to go out to celebrate so the home said she could have anything she liked for her lunch, so she picked poached salmon and new potatoes. And we organised a cake and cupcakes for her and Emily.”

