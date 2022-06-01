Queen’s Birthday Honours: Aberdeen University professor made a CBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Aberdeen University professor made a CBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

By Ross Hempseed
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Tim ingold
Professor Tim Ingold (right), daughter Suzey (left), my wife Anna (centre). Picture by Tim Ingold.

A professor who set up Aberdeen University’s anthropology department has been made a CBE.

Emeritus professor Tim Ingold has been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to anthropology – the study of what makes us human.

He was instrumental in setting up the department at the university in 1999 and led it until his retirement in 2018.

Since the first students graduated in 2003, the department has gone on to forge international connections with over 80 PhDs awarded.

Prof Ingold, who is originally from Manchester, is now enjoying his retirement with his wife Anna in Aberdeen, and the couple will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in December.

The father-of-four is also enjoying having more time to pursue his passion for music, and is an accomplished cello player. He began playing at the age of 12 and was part of the Concordia String Orchestra.

‘I was very pleased and pleasantly surprised’

Speaking about his CBE, Prof Ingold, said: “I was very pleased and pleasantly surprised.

“We had been away for the day and had found this envelope among a pile of post, and when I opened it up and realised what it was, I was very surprised but pleased.”

When Prof Ingold was brought in to lead the new anthropology initiative at Aberdeen University, he decided to create an entirely new department.

Professor Tim Ingold during a walk on the island of Skye. Picture supplied by Tim Ingold.

He said: “My ambition was to set up a department of our own as opposed to joining the sociology department.

“So I was able to build this department from scratch, and we had our first graduates in 2003, and we grew from there and ended up with a flourishing programme and large department.

“When I first came to set up the department, moving up from Manchester, people would question why move to Aberdeen?

“The strategy we took was to not see ourselves as part of the UK at all. Instead, we were focused on building a network of relations with colleagues across Nordic countries, Russia and Canada.

“Right from the start, we established the department as an international network base, and in terms of those places, Aberdeen is right in the centre.”

While pleased to be recognised for his work, Prof Ingold is having an understated celebration with a bottle of Cava while he breaks the news to his family in a virtual chat.

