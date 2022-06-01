Missing teen from East Lothian may be in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager missing from East Lothian may be in Aberdeen, according to police.

Rihanna Robertson, 14, was reported missing after being last seen in the Haddington area around 1pm on Monday, May 30.

Officers believe that the teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen since then.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, of slim build with long, dark hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black jacket/hoody, black leggings, black trainers and had an oversized cream handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1877 of 30 May, 2022.