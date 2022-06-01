Overnight road works for two weeks on the A90 south of Laurencekirk By Cameron Roy June 1, 2022, 7:15 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 8:47 am 0 The surfacing improvements will be carried out between Stracathro and North Water Bridge. Supplied by Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Roadworks are scheduled to take place overnight for two weeks on the A90 near Laurencekirk. The £600,000 of surfacing improvements will be carried out on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, between Stracathro and North Water Bridge. The works are set to run between 7.30pm-6.30am, but no works will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. In the daytime, a lane will remain closed and a 50mph speed limit will be in place. The project will take place between June 13-27. Ian Stewart, of Bear Scotland said: “This £600,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90.” For real-time journey information on Scotland’s traffic, visit www.trafficscotland.org or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Temporary 10mph speed limit on A9 south of Inverness overnight through June Aberdeen roadworks expected to cause delays on Ellon Road for next nine weeks Resurfacing work on A830 near Fort William to begin next week Two nights of closures at Haudagain roundabout planned for next week