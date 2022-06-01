Overnight road works for two weeks on the A90 south of Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks are scheduled to take place overnight for two weeks on the A90 near Laurencekirk.

The £600,000 of surfacing improvements will be carried out on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, between Stracathro and North Water Bridge.

The works are set to run between 7.30pm-6.30am, but no works will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

In the daytime, a lane will remain closed and a 50mph speed limit will be in place.

The project will take place between June 13-27.

Ian Stewart, of Bear Scotland said: “This £600,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90.”

For real-time journey information on Scotland’s traffic, visit www.trafficscotland.org or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.