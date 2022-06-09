Aberdeen Art Gallery launches a new digital guide to enrich onsite and offsite visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Art Gallery launches a new digital guide to enrich onsite and offsite visits

By Chris Cromar
June 9, 2022, 5:15 pm
The app is available on Bloomberg Connects. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery has launched a new digital guide to enhance the experience for visitors.

The Bloomberg Connects app, available free to download from Google Play or the App Store, makes the attraction accessible for both onsite or offsite visits through a variety of content, including images, audio recordings and video.

The guide includes a brief history of the building, while the app helps tell the stories of each of the collection galleries, from what the gallery collects and why, to where artists find their inspiration.

Sharing highlights

Gallery staff, local school children, artists, makers and writers share their own highlights and responses to the variety of artworks on display.

Users of the Bloomberg Connects app can listen to +music playlists, a series of carefully curated playlists inspired by the collections.

Aberdeen Art Gallery. Photo: DC Thomson

The app features the voices of pupils from Aberdeen primary schools Bramble Brae, Manor Hill and Quarryhill in a short series of audio recordings called Art Chat, where the children share their thoughts about a selection of contemporary and historic artworks.

Users of the app can also enjoy content created by local artists, commissioned by the Art Gallery to celebrate its success as a winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020.

‘Further enhance the experience for visitors’

Lord Provost, David Cameron said: “I am thrilled that Aberdeen Art Gallery is joining more than 70 cultural institutions around the globe on Bloomberg Connects.

“The redevelopment of the Art Gallery made it more accessible, more welcoming and more sustainable, and the new digital guide will further enhance the experience for visitors both onsite and offsite.

“I hope visitors will listen again and again to the layers of voices, stories, music and poetry featured on the app and use it to discover more about the locally loved and internationally celebrated collection cared for by Aberdeen Art Gallery on behalf of the people of Aberdeen.”

