Aberdeen Art Gallery launches a new digital guide to enrich onsite and offsite visits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Art Gallery has launched a new digital guide to enhance the experience for visitors.

The Bloomberg Connects app, available free to download from Google Play or the App Store, makes the attraction accessible for both onsite or offsite visits through a variety of content, including images, audio recordings and video.

The guide includes a brief history of the building, while the app helps tell the stories of each of the collection galleries, from what the gallery collects and why, to where artists find their inspiration.

Sharing highlights

Gallery staff, local school children, artists, makers and writers share their own highlights and responses to the variety of artworks on display.

Users of the Bloomberg Connects app can listen to +music playlists, a series of carefully curated playlists inspired by the collections.

The app features the voices of pupils from Aberdeen primary schools Bramble Brae, Manor Hill and Quarryhill in a short series of audio recordings called Art Chat, where the children share their thoughts about a selection of contemporary and historic artworks.

Users of the app can also enjoy content created by local artists, commissioned by the Art Gallery to celebrate its success as a winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020.

‘Further enhance the experience for visitors’

Lord Provost, David Cameron said: “I am thrilled that Aberdeen Art Gallery is joining more than 70 cultural institutions around the globe on Bloomberg Connects.

“The redevelopment of the Art Gallery made it more accessible, more welcoming and more sustainable, and the new digital guide will further enhance the experience for visitors both onsite and offsite.

“I hope visitors will listen again and again to the layers of voices, stories, music and poetry featured on the app and use it to discover more about the locally loved and internationally celebrated collection cared for by Aberdeen Art Gallery on behalf of the people of Aberdeen.”