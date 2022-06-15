Powis Gateway: Plaque to mark slavery links of Old Aberdeen landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Powis Gateway: Plaque to mark slavery links of Old Aberdeen landmark

By Ben Hendry
June 15, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 1:40 pm
The twin towers of Powis Gateway are a prominent part of Old Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The twin towers of Powis Gateway are a prominent part of Old Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A plaque will be put up explaining how profits from the slave trade were used to create a picturesque archway in Old Aberdeen.

Powis Gateway has stood opposite Aberdeen University’s King’s College for nearly 200 years, its ornate towers looming over the historic High Street.

But campus chiefs now want to make sure people admiring the structure know how it was funded all those years ago.

They are seeking permission to install a plaque at the gateway, and an information panel nearby.

The gateway is on the High Street in Old Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Slave owners used compensation cash after abolition to build Powis Gateway

The plaque will explain how Powis Gateway was built in the early 1830s by the Leslie family, using profits from slavery.

It will state: “The Leslies, the lairds of nearby Powis House, owned an estate in Jamaica on which they forced enslaved African people to work.

“After the 1833 Act for the Abolition of Slavery, the Leslies received government compensation that also helped fund the gateway.

“The formerly enslaved people received nothing for their years of unpaid labour and suffering.”

The twin towers of the Powis Gateway seen here in 1972.

Important to ‘understand legacy’ of Powis Gateway

It comes after two years of consultation on the university’s historical links to the slave trade.

Old Aberdeen Community Council and Old Aberdeen Heritage Society have both been approached about the additions to the historic area.

Powis House, seen here in 1965, has been a community centre in Kittybrewster since 1942. It was built by Hugh Leslie of Powis in 1802.

In March, the university staged an online session entitled ‘Powis Gateway: Slavery and Memory in Old Aberdeen’, with more than 100 attendees.

Speaking at the time, researcher Richard Anderson said it was “important” all who pass through the gates “can better understand their legacy”.

A survey was thereafter conducted to determine the best way to word the plaque.

Plaque could be in place within months

It comes after recently appointed council co-leader Ian Yuill suggested highlighting the slavery links of various Aberdeen street names.

He was later disappointed when, last November, the move was ruled out due to a prohibitive cost to the taxpayer of more than £140,000.

A survey suggested the panel and plaque as the best way to highlight the gateway’s past. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council’s capital growth and resources committee will meet next week to discuss the proposal.

If approved, the plaque and panel will be installed this year.

Slave trade fund: Aberdeen University to review links

