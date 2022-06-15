Peterhead to play Dundee in pre-season friendly at Balmoor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead will welcome Championship side Dundee to Balmoor for a pre-season friendly on July 2.

The pre-season friendly will be Gary Bowyer’s first game in charge of Dundee, with the Englishman replacing Mark McGhee, who left the Dens Park side after they were relegated.

Before hosting Dundee, Jim McInally’s charges begin their pre-season fixtures on June 25 at the Elgin City Anniversary tournament alongside Elgin, Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos.

The Blue Toon’s competitive fixtures kick off when they host Aberdeen on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup. Peterhead will also come up against Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion in Group A.

Tickets for Peterhead v Dundee will be available to buy from June 23.