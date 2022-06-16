Stonehaven-born piper who penned Crags of Tumbledown Mountain returned from Falklands ‘like a stranger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven-born piper who penned Crags of Tumbledown Mountain returned from Falklands ‘like a stranger’

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 3:12 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 3:31 pm
Pipe Major James Riddell, who was born in Stonehaven, wrote Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain 'on the back of a ration pack'.
Pipe Major James Riddell, who was born in Stonehaven, wrote Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain 'on the back of a ration pack'. Pic supplied Poppyscotland

The Falklands War changed the Scottish pipe major who wrote the Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain and he became “like a stranger” when he returned, his daughter has said.

Teri Newell said her father James Riddell came home “a different man” and was “more insular” after the war which saw 255 of his comrades die.

Stonehaven-born Mr Riddell is known across the world after composing The Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain on the back of a ration packet while under fire during the decisive battle, in which eight fellow Scots Guards were killed.

Shortly afterwards, he climbed to the top of the mountain to play it for the first time.

Mrs Newell, who was 14 at the time, said it was “wonderful” to see her father again at the end of the war “but he hardly ever spoke about what he’d been through”.

She added: “He seemed like a stranger, not my dad. He became more insular and never spoke about his experiences.

“I’m almost certain he had post-traumatic stress disorder, but it wasn’t recognised at the time.

“There was a lot of support for service families, but very little for the men. There was that attitude that you kept a stiff upper lip and just got on with it.”

Pipe Major James Riddell playing the bagpipes
Pipe Major James Riddell never spoke about his experiences of the Falklands War. Pic supplied: Poppyscotland

‘When he heard about the ceasefire it was the most fabulous news’

Mr Riddell joined the Scots Guards aged 17, following in his father’s footsteps.

He married his high school sweetheart Pauline, and served in Malaya, Borneo, and Northern Ireland.

Mrs Newell, now 53 and living in Slough, Berkshire, with her husband Eric, was their only child, and at the time was living at Chelsea Barracks with other military families.

She said: “I was used to him being away, but this time it felt different. It was really quite scary.

“He was going off to war and I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again. Every day I would come home from school hoping there was something from dad. But you just had to get on with life.

“When we heard about the ceasefire it was the most fabulous news. But then the next day came the announcement of the fatalities.

“My mum remembers that, almost in a heartbeat, they went from elation to immense sadness.

“It was surreal – we wanted to celebrate but then we had friends and neighbours who had lost their husbands and fathers.”

‘Scribbled on the back of a ration pack’

When he returned, despite not speaking about his experiences, he revealed where he had written his now famous tune.

“He told me he’d scribbled the tune on the back of a ration pack,” Mrs Newell said. “He told me it just came to him. Things were obviously going through his head at the time, then it all came together.”

Mr Riddell served his country for 28 years, leaving the forces in 1991 with an exemplary conduct assessment and remembered by his comrades as well-respected and protective of the pipers under his command.

But he found himself struggling to adapt to civilian life, and the family became estranged when Mrs Newell was in her 20s. He died of a brain tumour in 1997.

She said: “When he left the military, he found it a very hard transition.

“He had been a soldier for all his adult life and was used to that structure and following orders. I think being on his own and having to find a job was a very scary prospect.

“I only spoke to him a handful of times after that, but he kept my number.

“Then one day, I got a phone call saying he had passed away. I didn’t even know he had been ill. That was the worst day of my life.”

Teri Newell lost contact with her dad over the years, but said she still feels proud when she hears his song played.
Teri Newell lost contact with her dad over the years, but said she still feels proud when she hears his song played. Pic supplied: Poppyscotland

Nationwide performance

On Saturday at 11am, pipers from across the UK, and around the world, will play The Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain to mark the 40th anniversary of the ceasefire.

Mrs Newell said she is proud her father’s memory lives on through his music.

“It’s amazing that so many pipers will be playing it on Saturday, it really warms my heart,” she said.

“Whenever I hear it, it brings a tear to my eye and reminds me of him. He was never interested in recognition, he didn’t want to be in the spotlight. But his tune means a lot to people around the world.”

The performance is part of remembrance events, organised by Legion Scotland and PoppyScotland. There will also be a parade through Edinburgh on Saturday.

[[title]]

[[text]]

