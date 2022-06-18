Road closed as three appliances called to battle building blaze in Aberdeen By Lottie Hood June 18, 2022, 5:39 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 12:19 am The fire service were called to attend a fire on Great Northern Road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services and three fire crews attended a fire in a commercial building on a busy road in Aberdeen. The fire service received reports of a fire in a building on Great Northern Road at around 4.10pm on Saturday. Emergency services and two fire crews from Central Fire Station and one from North Anderson Drive attended the scene. The road was closed while teams worked to extinguish the flames. Two breathing apparatus, one fire extinguisher, a fire blanket and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire. The stop message came back at 5.05pm. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. All appliances have now left the premises and the road has reopened. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews called to late-night fire at Stuartfield near Mintlaw Fire crews battle blaze near Mosstodloch in Moray MSP objects to Aberdeen McDonald’s drive-thru over ambulance delay concerns Three taken to hospital after two-bike crash on A939 near Tomintoul