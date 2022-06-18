Road closed as three appliances called to battle building blaze in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services and three fire crews attended a fire in a commercial building on a busy road in Aberdeen.

The fire service received reports of a fire in a building on Great Northern Road at around 4.10pm on Saturday.

Emergency services and two fire crews from Central Fire Station and one from North Anderson Drive attended the scene. The road was closed while teams worked to extinguish the flames.

Two breathing apparatus, one fire extinguisher, a fire blanket and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.

The stop message came back at 5.05pm. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

All appliances have now left the premises and the road has reopened.