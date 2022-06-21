Braemar Junior Games is coming back after three-year Covid absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young people will once again be competing at the Braemar Junior Highland Games this year after the past two events were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The event begins at noon on Saturday, July 23 at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

Children between five and 17 years old are encouraged to take part in traditional games whilst supervised by qualified instructors.

Families can enjoy a day out in a fun setting with plenty of come-and-try opportunities.

Games include shot put and lightweight tossing-the-caber with competitions like solo piping and tug of war open to all.

Organiser David Geddes said: “The Braemar Junior Games is back after three years, and we’re delighted to be able to welcome families from far and wide to join in the fun.

“Have you ever been to a highland games, watched on from the ringside and thought I want to give that a go? Well, now you can!

“The Junior Games is a relaxed setting to try out some of the familiar events, to take part in competitions if you’re already the next budding champion piper or dancer.”

Before the event, a fundraising dinner will take place on Friday 22nd July at Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

A full programme will be made available at braemarjuniorgames.com in the coming weeks.

Tickets are free of charge and now available at highlandgamescentre.org