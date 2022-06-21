Braemar Junior Games is coming back after three-year Covid absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braemar Junior Games is coming back after three-year Covid absence

By Chris Opoku
June 21, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 6:04 pm
Young people will once again be competing at the Braemar Junior Highland Games this year after the past two events were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The event begins at noon on Saturday, July 23 at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

Children between five and 17 years old are encouraged to take part in traditional games whilst supervised by qualified instructors.

Families can enjoy a day out in a fun setting with plenty of come-and-try opportunities.

Games include shot put and lightweight tossing-the-caber with competitions like solo piping and tug of war open to all.

Youngsters participating in racing activities at the Games. Supplied by Braemar Junior Games

Organiser David Geddes said: “The Braemar Junior Games is back after three years, and we’re delighted to be able to welcome families from far and wide to join in the fun.

“Have you ever been to a highland games, watched on from the ringside and thought I want to give that a go? Well, now you can!

“The Junior Games is a relaxed setting to try out some of the familiar events, to take part in competitions if you’re already the next budding champion piper or dancer.”

Before the event, a fundraising dinner will take place on Friday 22nd July at Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

A full programme will be made available at braemarjuniorgames.com in the coming weeks.

Tickets are free of charge and now available at highlandgamescentre.org

