Do you know of good spot in Highlands, Aberdeenshire or Moray for a skinny dip?

British Naturism is looking for a spot in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the islands to hold a fundraising event for its annual Great British Skinny Dip event.

This summer, thousands of people will be skinny dipping to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), while experiencing the exhilaration of being naked but so far nowhere north of Newcastle has signed up.

While there are a number of venues in England, and even near the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland – there isn’t one skinny dip planned in Scotland.

British Naturism, the organisation that represents those people who like to live without the restrictions of clothes, wants the help of Press and Journal readers to find the best location in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the islands.

Organiser Andrew Welsh, of British Naturism, said a skinny dip could be a life changing experience.

He said: “We’re eager to cover the whole of the UK and especially enjoy skinny dips in beautiful wild locations, where swimmers can really feel at one with nature.

“Is there a body of water near you that could be make a great location for a clothes-free swim?”

While events had been organised south of the border, he was keen to get events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and in the Highlands and islands. But so far no one has come forward to host an event.

Skinny dipping allows swimmers to be free

He continued: “Thousands of people across the UK will be skinny dipping to raise money for British Heart Foundation and experiencing the exhilaration of being naked.

“They will improve their mental and physical health and wellbeing, body confidence and reduce their stress. They’ll also have great fun.

“Gone are those dark days of Victorian prudery, shrouded in body shame. We encourage you to go forth and be proud, be free.”

He continued: “Naturism as a lifestyle has been linked to many health benefits including stress relief, body confidence, mental health, well-being and the pure enjoyment and sense of liberation.

“The Great British Skinny Dip offers the opportunity for people to get involved in a fun way whilst raising funds for a fantastic national charity and to discover that, despite convention, there’s nothing to compare with swimming without a costume.”

Emily Lyle, fundraising manager at the BHF said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with British Naturism and we will be encouraging our fundraisers all over the UK to take part in this exciting, if unusual, opportunity to raise money for our cause.”

Do you know somewhere wonderful for a skinny dip? Or is there a place naturists should avoid? Tell us in the comments below.