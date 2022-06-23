Do you know of good spot in Highlands, Aberdeenshire or Moray for a skinny dip?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Do you know of good spot in Highlands, Aberdeenshire or Moray for a skinny dip?

By Louise Glen
June 23, 2022, 5:32 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 6:30 pm
Would Balmedie Beach be an option? Picture by Kath Flannery.
British Naturism is looking for a spot in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the islands to hold a fundraising event for its annual Great British Skinny Dip event.

This summer, thousands of people will be skinny dipping to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), while experiencing the exhilaration  of being naked but so far nowhere north of Newcastle has signed up.

While there are a number of venues in England, and even near the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland – there isn’t one skinny dip planned in Scotland.

Would the East Beach in Nairn be a good spot for a skinny dip?

British Naturism, the organisation that represents those people who like to live without the restrictions of clothes, wants the help of Press and Journal readers to find the best location in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the islands.

Organiser Andrew Welsh, of British Naturism, said a skinny dip could be a life changing experience.

He said: “We’re eager to cover the whole of the UK and especially enjoy skinny dips in beautiful wild locations, where swimmers can really feel at one with nature.

“Is there a body of water near you that could be make a great location for a clothes-free swim?”

While events had been organised south of the border, he was keen to get events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and in the Highlands and islands. But so far no one has come forward to host an event.

Skinny dipping allows swimmers to be free

He continued: “Thousands of people across the UK will be skinny dipping to raise money for British Heart Foundation and experiencing the exhilaration of being naked.

“They will improve their mental and physical health and wellbeing, body confidence and reduce their stress. They’ll also have great fun.

“Gone are those dark days of Victorian prudery, shrouded in body shame. We encourage you to go forth and be proud, be free.”

He continued: “Naturism as a lifestyle has been linked to many health benefits including stress relief, body confidence, mental health, well-being and the pure enjoyment and sense of liberation.

“The Great British Skinny Dip offers the opportunity for people to get involved in a fun way whilst raising funds for a fantastic national charity and to discover that, despite convention, there’s nothing to compare with swimming without a costume.”

Emily Lyle, fundraising manager at the BHF said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with British Naturism and we will be encouraging our fundraisers all over the UK to take part in this exciting, if unusual, opportunity to raise money for our cause.”

Do you know somewhere wonderful for a skinny dip? Or is there a place naturists should avoid? Tell us in the comments below.

