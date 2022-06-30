Teenager Hannah King reported missing from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager who has not been seen for almost two days.

Hannah King was last seen in Aberdeen city centre at around 4pm on Tuesday, June 28.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with long fair hair.

She was wearing black leggings, a black jumper, a black body warmer and white trainers when last seen.

Anyone who may have seen her or who has relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0636 from June 29.