Great Western Road closed over fears of “imminent” three-storey building collapse with householders having to evacuate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Great Western Road closed over fears of “imminent” three-storey building collapse with householders having to evacuate

By Chris Cromar & Lauren Taylor
July 1, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 9:51 pm
Great Western Road closed
Aberdeen City Council has closed Great Western Road. Picture by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has closed a section of Great Western Road over fears a three-storey building is in “imminent” danger of collapsing, with the closure set to remain in place into next week.

The A93 between Craigton Road and Morningside Road in the west end of the city is shut, along with a footpath on the south side of the road.

The building houses the Plastic Free Refill and Sustainable Lifestyle Shop and four flats and located in a busy area of Aberdeen.

It is in danger of collapse due to the steel beams that support the granite facade being twister outwards.

Located near Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish N Chips, barriers have been put in place to prevent traffic from entering the area, with a diversion also in place.

Workers can be seen putting up railings outside part of the building. Picture by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

The shop has been evacuated along with the four properties above, two of which are unoccupied.

Commenting on the incident, Garthdee councillor, Derek Davidson said: “I was up tonight and there was a lot of people around, but it was difficult to know looking at the building what the extent of the problem was, that’s why I’d like to find out a bit more.

Workers are busy outside the building. Picture by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

He later confirmed: “Someone from the (council‘s) building control team is liaising with the property owners, the architects and consultants to prepare and implement appropriate shoring to the front of the building.

“They will be updated further at the start of the week on the next stages of this work along with a timescale.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]