Great Western Road closed over fears of “imminent” three-storey building collapse with householders having to evacuate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has closed a section of Great Western Road over fears a three-storey building is in “imminent” danger of collapsing, with the closure set to remain in place into next week.

The A93 between Craigton Road and Morningside Road in the west end of the city is shut, along with a footpath on the south side of the road.

The building houses the Plastic Free Refill and Sustainable Lifestyle Shop and four flats and located in a busy area of Aberdeen.

It is in danger of collapse due to the steel beams that support the granite facade being twister outwards.

Located near Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish N Chips, barriers have been put in place to prevent traffic from entering the area, with a diversion also in place.

The shop has been evacuated along with the four properties above, two of which are unoccupied.

Commenting on the incident, Garthdee councillor, Derek Davidson said: “I was up tonight and there was a lot of people around, but it was difficult to know looking at the building what the extent of the problem was, that’s why I’d like to find out a bit more.

He later confirmed: “Someone from the (council‘s) building control team is liaising with the property owners, the architects and consultants to prepare and implement appropriate shoring to the front of the building.

“They will be updated further at the start of the week on the next stages of this work along with a timescale.”