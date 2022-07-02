Police appeal for information following serious three-vehicle crash on the A920

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for information following serious three-vehicle crash on the A920

By Michelle Henderson
July 2, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: July 2, 2022, 3:50 pm
The A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road was shut for around 11 hours on Thursday as investigations were carried out at the scene of the crash.
A serious collision in Aberdeenshire which resulted in three people being taken to hospital has prompted police to appeal for information.

Emergency services were called to the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road near Udny on Thursday morning to reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The incident, involving a grey Audi A3, a red Skoda Roomster and a grey Range Rover, happened around 10.40am.

The 78-year-old male driver and 76-year-old female passenger of the Audi A3 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

An 83-year-old man – the driver of the Skoda Roomster – was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

The road was closed for around 11 hours whilst a collision investigation was carried out.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help as part of their investigations.

Officers are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage as theywork to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the North East Road Policing Division, said: “Inquiries are ongoing in to the full circumstances surrounding the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to review dashcam footage and contact officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 1010 quoting incident 1064 of Thursday, June 30, 2022.

