Police appeal for information following serious three-vehicle crash on the A920

A serious collision in Aberdeenshire which resulted in three people being taken to hospital has prompted police to appeal for information.

Emergency services were called to the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road near Udny on Thursday morning to reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The incident, involving a grey Audi A3, a red Skoda Roomster and a grey Range Rover, happened around 10.40am.

The 78-year-old male driver and 76-year-old female passenger of the Audi A3 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

An 83-year-old man – the driver of the Skoda Roomster – was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

The road was closed for around 11 hours whilst a collision investigation was carried out.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help as part of their investigations.

Officers are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage as theywork to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the North East Road Policing Division, said: “Inquiries are ongoing in to the full circumstances surrounding the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to review dashcam footage and contact officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 1010 quoting incident 1064 of Thursday, June 30, 2022.