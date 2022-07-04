Peterhead Relay for Life raises another £105,000 to beat cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fundraisers returned in force to support Peterhead’s Relay of Life at the weekend – with more than £100,000 raised.

The 17th Relay for Life returned, following a two-year absence, on Saturday.

Hundreds took part in the 24-hour event at Lord Catto Park.

Since its inception, the Relay for Life has raised more than £2million for Cancer Research UK.

Many people dressed up for the event, which was officially opened by 10-year-old Nicole Miller.

The young cancer survivor returned to cut the ribbon seven years after her first appearance.

Halfway through, people were given the chance to light a candle in honour of those lost to cancer, including close friends and relatives.

Fun for everyone – all for good cause

Activities were also available for the whole family, including tug of war, dancing and competitions.

Top fundraising teams included Linda’s Loopy Lot, which raised more than £6,000 between the six team members.

Sisters with Blisters raised £3,953 while Faimley n Freens raised more than £1,820, with the overall total for the event being £105,568 to go towards combating cancer.

All money raised will go to Cancer Research UK.