Aberdeen University Graduations: Musician will ‘never forget’ his experiences at Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Michael Innes graduated Aberdeen University with a music degree. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Michael Innes graduated Aberdeen University with a music degree. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Michael Innes says he will never forget the opportunities he has experienced during his time at Aberdeen University.

The 30-year-old said taking the stage at P&J Live to graduate today was “surreal” and something he could not picture just 12 months ago.

“It’s so nice to be here for the last time with all my classmates,” he said. “I’ve met many friends that I’ll have for life and taken part in many student experiences that I will never forget.

Mr Innes, from Danestone, was seven years out of higher education when he decided to go to university, which he admits was a challenge.

“Thankfully, I found my way in the end,” he added.

His time at Aberdeen University studying music have been “wonderful” and Mr Innes has thrown himself into coursework and musical societies.

He said: “I wanted to study close to home as I had numerous projects going on locally at the time that I didn’t want to give up, and I also wanted to participate in one of the biggest annual charity events in the city – the Aberdeen Student Show.”

Michael Innes helped raise thousands for local charities through Aberdeen Student Show. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Many musical achievements

And he did just that, taking on administration and performing roles with the annual show – which raised an amazing £217,000 for local charities through its latest production, Dirty Danestone.

“I was also the co-musical director with one of my best friends for Treading the Boards Musical Society which put on the Scottish premiere of the musical Be More Chill,” he said.

“And, I was president of the A Cappella Society. With help from our fantastic committee, in March 2022 we hosted the Scottish A Cappella Championships in Aberdeen for the first time ever.”

He plans to celebrate his achievements over a steak dinner with his parents, but the festivities will have to wait until Sunday due to show commitments.

Mr Innes said he “absolutely” plans to continue pursuing music and theatre opportunities now he has finished degree, including plans to apply for a masters degree in composition and performance.

  • To see who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week, see our interactive list below. 

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

