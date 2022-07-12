This is how to get free First Bus trips to Aberdeen games this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

This is how to get free First Bus trips to Aberdeen games this season

By Chris Cromar
July 12, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 5:40 pm
The bus firm will take fans to Pittodrie. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The bus firm will take fans to Pittodrie. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

First Bus has announced that Aberdeen fans will be able to travel to homes games at Pittodrie for free during the 2022-23 season.

The move further enhances First’s partnership as the team’s official public transport partner.

The firm said they will continue to work collaboratively with the club to encourage supporters to make more use of public transport and to travel sustainably, particularly when travelling on a matchday to Pittodrie.

Supporters will be able to take advantage of the offer across all home matches during the new season, starting with the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton tomorrow night.

Ticket holders will receive a promo code ahead of each match, sent via email by the club.

The code offers 100% discount on a First day adult ticket when redeemed at checkout on the First Bus app.

Free travel via app

To help launch the new initiative, Aberdeen first-team players Vicente Besuijen, Joe Lewis, Kelle Roos and Marley Watkins took on some bus driver challenges at First Aberdeen’s King Street depot.

The free travel offer is only available to fans who have signed up to the club mailing list and is available to access via the First Bus app only and cannot be used for tickets purchased on board the bus and is only valid to redeem on match days.

Free to download, the app allows fans to plan their matchday journeys, as well as track their bus in real-time.

First Bus is Aberdeen FC’s official public transport partner. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

First Bus Scotland commercial director, Graeme Macfarlan said: “We are delighted to further enhance our partnership with Aberdeen FC to help fans get to and from games in a safe, easy, environmentally friendly way.

“First Bus has been part of the community for many years in Aberdeen and is rooted in our business as the birthplace of our company.

“Our partnership with the football club will allow us to reach a wider audience to further encourage people to choose public transport as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays at Pittodrie and we are delighted to continue to show our commitment to that support.”

‘We are committed to doing what we can to make football affordable’

Aberdeen FC commercial director, Rob Wick added: “First Bus have been a long-term supporter of the club given their close links within the local community and this latest initiative is a great example of how our partners are working with us to improve the overall matchday experience for our fans.

“Given the cost of living crisis which many are facing, we are committed to doing what we can to make football affordable for all and recently extended the 0% interest over six months on season tickets in an effort to help.

“The opportunity for supporters to travel to Pittodrie for free will result in a saving for many and by using the complimentary service, fans travelling with First Bus will be able to do so in both a safe and sustainable manner which aligns with the club’s clear commitment to tackling climate change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]