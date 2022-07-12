This is how to get free First Bus trips to Aberdeen games this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Bus has announced that Aberdeen fans will be able to travel to homes games at Pittodrie for free during the 2022-23 season.

The move further enhances First’s partnership as the team’s official public transport partner.

The firm said they will continue to work collaboratively with the club to encourage supporters to make more use of public transport and to travel sustainably, particularly when travelling on a matchday to Pittodrie.

💯 Dons fans will be able to enjoy FREE bus travel to home matches during the 22/23 season thanks to @FirstAberdeen! To help launch the new initiative some familiar faces headed to the Driving School to take on some challenges… — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 12, 2022

Supporters will be able to take advantage of the offer across all home matches during the new season, starting with the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton tomorrow night.

Ticket holders will receive a promo code ahead of each match, sent via email by the club.

The code offers 100% discount on a First day adult ticket when redeemed at checkout on the First Bus app.

Free travel via app

To help launch the new initiative, Aberdeen first-team players Vicente Besuijen, Joe Lewis, Kelle Roos and Marley Watkins took on some bus driver challenges at First Aberdeen’s King Street depot.

The free travel offer is only available to fans who have signed up to the club mailing list and is available to access via the First Bus app only and cannot be used for tickets purchased on board the bus and is only valid to redeem on match days.

Free to download, the app allows fans to plan their matchday journeys, as well as track their bus in real-time.

First Bus Scotland commercial director, Graeme Macfarlan said: “We are delighted to further enhance our partnership with Aberdeen FC to help fans get to and from games in a safe, easy, environmentally friendly way.

“First Bus has been part of the community for many years in Aberdeen and is rooted in our business as the birthplace of our company.

“Our partnership with the football club will allow us to reach a wider audience to further encourage people to choose public transport as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays at Pittodrie and we are delighted to continue to show our commitment to that support.”

‘We are committed to doing what we can to make football affordable’

Aberdeen FC commercial director, Rob Wick added: “First Bus have been a long-term supporter of the club given their close links within the local community and this latest initiative is a great example of how our partners are working with us to improve the overall matchday experience for our fans.

“Given the cost of living crisis which many are facing, we are committed to doing what we can to make football affordable for all and recently extended the 0% interest over six months on season tickets in an effort to help.

“The opportunity for supporters to travel to Pittodrie for free will result in a saving for many and by using the complimentary service, fans travelling with First Bus will be able to do so in both a safe and sustainable manner which aligns with the club’s clear commitment to tackling climate change.”